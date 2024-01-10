Home

NEET PG 2024 Exam Date Rescheduled to July 7; Registration to Begin From This Month| FAQs Here

NEET PG 2024 Exam: The uncertainties surrounding the NEET PG 2024 examination date have finally come to an end. According to an official notice from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS), New Delhi, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination has been rescheduled to July 7 this year. As the exam date has been shifted from March 7 to July 7, the NEET registration date for the postgraduate programme will also undergo a corresponding change. To know more about the NEET registration date, and eligibility criteria, you must go through this article.

NEET PG 2024 Revised Registration Dates

Going by the past year’s trends, it was speculated that the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate Examination (NEET-PG) will commence in the first week of January. However, now with the latest changes, students can expect the NEET PG application date in May-June. The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations.

NEET PG 2024 Official Website

Medical applicants can fill up the NEET PG application form by visiting the official NBEMS websites and /.

Why is the NEET exam held?

The NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. As of now, there is no official announcement regarding the schedule for the NEET examination for the postgraduate programme.

NEET PG postponed? What does NBEMS have to say?

“In supersession of NBEMS notice dated 09.11.2023 and pursuant to the receipt of NMC letter No. N-P018(20)/7/2023-PGMEB-NMC/000587 dated 03.01.2024, the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 examination which was earlier notified to be tentatively held on 3rd March 2024 stands rescheduled. The NEET-PG 2024 shall now be conducted on 7th July 2024, “NBEMS in an official notification has to say.

NEET PG Cut-Off Date?

The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 shall be August 15, 2024. The cut-off dates for the recognition of the Medical Colleges, from where the candidates have passed their MBBS Degree Course and completed compulsory rotatory Internship for the year 2024 will be as prescribed by the NMC. The Colleges recognized after the cut- off date prescribed by the NMC will not be considered. According to the recently notified “Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023”, the existing NEET-PG examination will continue till the proposed National Exit Test (NExT) becomes operational for the purpose of PG admission.

NEET PG 2024 Registration: How to Fill the NEET Application Form?

To register for NEET PG 2024, follow these steps:

Visit the Official Website: Visit the official NEET PG website designated for registrations.

Visit the official NEET PG website designated for registrations. Registration: Create an account by providing basic necessary details like name, contact information, and email address.

Create an account by providing basic necessary details like name, contact information, and email address. Fill Application Form: Log in with your newly system-generated credentials(ID and password) and fill in the required information accurately.

Log in with your newly system-generated credentials(ID and password) and fill in the required information accurately. Upload Documents: Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other necessary documents as specified in the guidelines.

Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other necessary documents as specified in the guidelines. Application Fee Payment: Pay the application fee through the provided online payment options.

Pay the application fee through the provided online payment options. Review and Submit: Double-check all the information filled in the NEET PG application form. Once done, submit the application form.

Double-check all the information filled in the NEET PG application form. Once done, submit the application form. Print Confirmation: After submission, download and print the confirmation page for your records. This page will contain your application details and a unique application number.

For any query/clarification/assistance, please write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal: https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main

