NEET PG 2024: Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, Counselling And Exam Date – Here’s What We Know So Far

There has been a lot of conjecture regarding the NEET PG 2024 Exam Date, whether NEET PG 2024 is postponed or not. Amid all this, read about the exam pattern, marking scheme and expected counselling and exam date of the medical exam.

New Delhi: One of the biggest opportunities for students in terms of profession, comes from the medical profession, for which, certain competitive examinations must be cleared to finally get through the medical education. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2024) Examination which was expected to be conducted in March this year according to the NBEMS Exam Calendar, if reports are to be believed has been postponed. According to latest reports, the NEET PG 2024 Exam Date will be in the first week of July and the NEET PG 2024 Counselling will take place in the first week of August. Amid the conjecture whether the NEET PG 2024 Exam is postponed or not, read all about the NEET PG 2024 Exam Pattern, NEET PG 2024 Marking Scheme, NEET PG 2024 Counselling Date and the expected NEET PG 2024 Exam Date…

NEET PG 2024: Exam Pattern

Speaking about the exam pattern, the NEET PG 2024 is held online in the computer-based testing (CBT) mode and the duration of the examination is three hours and thirty minutes. The examination is conducted ONLY in English and a total of 200 questions are to be answered by the candidates. The NEET PG 2024 Question Paper has multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and it is divided into a total of three sections –

Part A: This section includes the subjects – Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry. Part B: This section includes Pathology, Pharmacology, Microbiology, Forensic Medicine and Social and Preventive Medicine. Part C: The last section of the paper includes General Medicine including Dermatology and Venereology and Psychiatry, General Surgery including Orthopedics Anesthesia and Radiodiagnosis, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pediatrics, ENT and Ophthalmology.

NEET PG 2024: Marking Scheme

As mentioned earlier, the NEET PG 2024 Exam will comprise of a total of 200 questions in the form of MCQs and the paper will be divided in three sections. Collectively, i.e. including all sections, the paper carries 800 marks and for every correct answer, the candidate scores four marks. Candidates must note that there is Negative Marking in NEET PG 2024 and therefore, for every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted; however, there are no marks for unanswered questions. The marked-for-review answers are assessed on the basis of correctness and marks are given accordingly.

NEET PG 2024: Counselling

According to the latest news reports, NEET PG 2024 Counselling will be conducted in the first week of August this year, however, this has not been confirmed by NTA or NMC, yet. This year, counselling will only be conducted in online mode and the registration for NEET-PG 2024 at the time of Counseling to be conducted by designated counseling authority (MCC) will be as per the details of candidates submitted in the NBEMS NEET-PG 2024 Application Form.

NEET PG 2024: Exam Postponed Or Not?

Another major question in the minds of the people is whether the NEET PG 2024 Exam has been postponed or not. According to latest news reports, the NEET PG 2024 Exam Date will be in the first week of July instead of March, 2024. However, this has not been confirmed yet. According to the NBEMS Exam Calendar 2024, the NEET PG 2024 Tentative Exam Date is March 3, 2024.

