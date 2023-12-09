Home

Education

NEET PG 2024 Registration, Information Bulletin Likely in Jan; Exam on March 3 | Tentative Schedule Here

NEET PG 2024 Registration, Information Bulletin Likely in Jan; Exam on March 3 | Tentative Schedule Here

The NEET PG registration date will be communicated through the NEET PG information brochure.

NEET UG 2024 Registration: What Are NTA Common Service Centres? How Medical Aspirants Can Access(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

NEET PG 2024 Registration Date: The National Board of Medical Sciences(NBEMS) will conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination tentatively on March 3, 2024. The announcement was made by the board while publishing the NBEMS exam calendar. NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 read with 10 (D) of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. NEETPG is mandatory even for foreign nationals seeking admission in medical courses in India. Furthermore, NEET-PG will be the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session.

Trending Now

NEET PG 2024 Registration Date And Time – Expected Schedule

Speaking of the registration date, the NEET PG registration date will be communicated through the NEET PG information brochure. Going by the last year’s trends, registration for NEET PG began on January 7, 2023. Following this pattern, it’s anticipated that NEET PG 2024 registration will likely commence in the first week of January 2024. You can refer to the tentative NEET PG 2024 schedule below for more details.

You may like to read

Name of the Major Events Check Important Dates Release of NEET PG 2024 information brochure Jan 2024 NEET PG online registration Jan 2024 Edit window opens Jan 2024 Final correction window Jan 2024 NEET PG admit card 2024 release date Feb-24 NEET PG 2024 exam date March 3, 2024 NEET PG 2024 result date April 2024

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS), the exam conducting authority, will release the NEET PG 2024 application form at . Aspirants can fill up the NEET PG application form within the stipulated period at and /.

Medical aspirants interested in applying for the NEET PG 2024 examination should thoroughly review the eligibility criteria before initiating the application process. Familiarizing oneself with the NEET PG 2024 eligibility criteria addresses questions regarding who is eligible to apply, age restrictions, and the permissible number of attempts. Candidates need to note that failure to meet the eligibility criteria for NEET PG 2024 will result in the cancellation of their applications. Therefore, it is imperative to ensure that all prerequisites are met before applying for the examination.

NEET PG 2024 Exam: Check Eligibility Criteria: Age, Qualification, Number of Attempts

NEET PG 2024 Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses is as follows:

Candidates in possession of MBBS degree or Provisional MBBS Pass Certificate recognized as per theprovisions of the NMC Act, 2019 and the repealed Indian Medical Council Act 1956 and possessing permanent or provisional registration certificate of MBBS qualification issued by the NMC/ the erstwhile Medical Council of India or State Medical Council and have completed one year of internship or are likely to complete the internship on or before the date mentioned in information bulletin, may apply for NEET-PG 2024 through online application system at website or . Candidates found to be ineligible at any stage of NEET-PG will not be permitted to appear in the examination and/or counseling. In an unlikely event of any ineligible candidate appearing and/or being successful in the NEET-PG, the results/ candidature of such candidate shall be cancelled and/or are deemed to be cancelled. “Requests for appearing in NEET-PG 2023 from candidates completing internship after 31st March 2023 or having qualifications that are not recognized as per the NMC Act, 2019 and the repealed IMC Act, 1956 shall be summarily rejected. Candidates are further advised not to canvass for the same,” reads NEET PG 2023 Information bulletin. Please note that the cut-off date for completing the mandatory one-year internship for MBBS doctors was extended to August 11, 2023. The dates indicated by candidates with regard to 12 months Compulsory Rotating Resident Internship in the application form (i.e. internship starting and completion date) shall be treated as final and candidates will be required to submit the original Compulsory Rotating Resident Internship completion certificate at the time of counseling/admission in allotted Medical College/ Institute. The cut off dates for the recognition of the Medical Colleges, from where the candidates have passed their MBBS Degree Course and completed compulsory rotatory Internship for the year 2024 will be as prescribed by the NMC. The Colleges recognized after the cut-off date prescribed by the NMC will not be considered. Registration with the NMC/ the erstwhile Medical Council of India or State Medical Council is necessary and its documentary proof should be furnished by the candidates on the day of examination and at the time of counseling/admission. Eligibility of candidates issued admit cards for the examination shall be purely provisional. Appearance in NEET-PG does not confer any automatic rights upon the candidate for admission to MD/MS/ PG Diploma courses.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.