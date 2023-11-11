Home

NEET PG 2024 Registration: Check Eligibility Criteria For Foreign Nationals And Graduates

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses.

NEET PG 2024: The National Board of Medical Sciences(NBEMS) will conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination tentatively on March 3, 2024. Candidates are advised not to complete and submit their online application in haste so as to avoid any errors in providing information. Presently, NBEMS has not announced NEET PG 2024 Registration date and time. Application for NEET-PG 2024 can only be submitted online through the NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in and https://natboard.edu.in. There is no other methodology for application submission.

Medical aspirants interested in applying for the NEET PG 2024 examination should thoroughly review the eligibility criteria before initiating the application process. Familiarizing oneself with the NEET PG 2024 eligibility criteria addresses questions regarding who is eligible to apply, age restrictions, and the permissible number of attempts. It is important for candidates to note that failure to meet the eligibility criteria for NEET PG 2024 will result in the cancellation of their applications. Therefore, it is imperative to ensure that all prerequisites are met before submitting an application for the examination.

NEET PG 2024 Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses is as follows:

Candidates in possession of MBBS degree or Provisional MBBS Pass Certificate recognized as per the

provisions of the NMC Act, 2019 and the repealed Indian Medical Council Act 1956 and possessing permanent or provisional registration certificate of MBBS qualification issued by the NMC/ the erstwhile Medical Council of India or State Medical Council and have completed one year of internship or are likely to complete the internship on or before the date mentioned in information bulletin, may apply for NEET-PG 2024 through online application system at website https://nbe.edu.in or https://natboard.edu.in. Candidates found to be ineligible at any stage of NEET-PG will not be permitted to appear in the examination and/or counseling. In an unlikely event of any ineligible candidate appearing and/or being successful in the NEET-PG, the results/ candidature of such candidate shall be cancelled and/or are deemed to be cancelled. “Requests for appearing in NEET-PG 2023 from candidates completing internship after 31st March 2023 or having qualifications that are not recognized as per the NMC Act, 2019 and the repealed IMC Act, 1956 shall be summarily rejected. Candidates are further advised not to canvass for the same,” reads NEET PG 2023 Information bulletin. Please note that the cut-off date for completing the mandatory one-year internship for MBBS doctors was extended to August 11, 2023. The dates indicated by candidates with regard to 12 months Compulsory Rotating Resident Internship in the application form (i.e. internship starting and completion date) shall be treated as final and candidates will be required to submit the original Compulsory Rotating Resident Internship completion certificate at the time of counseling/admission in allotted Medical College/ Institute. The cut off dates for the recognition of the Medical Colleges, from where the candidates have passed their MBBS Degree Course and completed compulsory rotatory Internship for the year 2024 will be as prescribed by the NMC. The Colleges recognized after the cut-off date prescribed by the NMC will not be considered. Registration with the NMC/ the erstwhile Medical Council of India or State Medical Council is necessary and its documentary proof should be furnished by the candidates on the day of examination and at the time of counseling/admission. Eligibility of candidates issued admit cards for the examination shall be purely provisional. Appearance in NEET-PG does not confer any automatic rights upon the candidate for admission to MD/MS/ PG Diploma courses.

NEET PG 2024 Eligibility Criteria for Foreign Medical Graduates

Indian citizens or overseas citizens of India who have obtained their Primary Medical Qualifications from Medical Colleges outside India should have qualified the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (Screening Test) as per Screening Test Regulations, 2002 which is conducted by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences. Further, they should have been registered with the NMC/ the erstwhile Medical Council of India or State Medical Council and should have completed their internship or likely to complete their internship on or the cut- off date prescribed by the NMC

NEET PG 2024 Eligibility Criteria for Foreign Nationals

Their basic Medical Qualification equivalent to MBBS should be recognized by the National Medical Commission. Foreign Nationals desirous of appearing in NEET-PG and those, who are required to have security clearance as per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) requirements, shall obtain the security clearance from Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India before applying for NEET-PG examination. The security clearance shall be required to be submitted while applying for NEET-PG examination. The National Medical Commission may, on payment of the prescribed fee for registration, grant temporary registration for the duration of the Post Graduate course limited to the medical college/institution to which he/she is admitted for the time being exclusively for pursuing postgraduate studies. Provided further that temporary registration to such foreign national shall be subject to the condition that such person is duly registered with appropriate registering authority in his own country where

from he has obtained his Basic Medical qualification, and is duly recognized by the corresponding Medical Council or concerned authority and Permission/No Objection Certificate from the medical council of that country to allow undertaking Post Graduation in India has also been obtained. Candidates are advised not to canvass with NBEMS for eligibility in NEET-PG or issuance of admit card. Queries, if any, can be submitted through Communication Web Portal only. Canvassing in any form shall invite rejection of the application.

NEET PG 2024 Syllabus

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 read with 10 (D) of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. The syllabus for the exam shall comprise of subject/knowledge area as per Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued by the erstwhile Medical Council of India with prior approval of the Govt of India. Candidates are advised to check the official website for more details.

