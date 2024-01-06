Home

NEET PG 2024 Registration Date, Notification Likely Tomorrow? Here’s What We Know So Far – Tentative Schedule Here

NEET PG 2024 Registration Date: Last year, the National Board of Medical Sciences released the NEET PG application form on January 7. The last date to submit the application form was January 27.

NEET PG 2024 Registration Date: The National Board of Medical Sciences(NBEMS) is all set to hold the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination on March 3, 2024; however the examination date is tentative. NBEMS will release the NEET PG 2024 registration date anytime soon; candidates can fill up the application form at both nbe.edu.in and https://natboard.edu.in/. NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 read with 10 (D) of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

Furthermore, NEET-PG will be the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session. While there has not been an official update on when NBEMS will commence the NEET PG registration process, media reports as well as past year’s trends suggest that the application process for the postgraduate exam is expected to begin this week.

The NEET PG 2024 application form will be made available by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) on their official website at nbe.edu.in. Prospective candidates are encouraged to complete the application process within the designated timeframe, accessible at both nbe.edu.in and https://natboard.edu.in/.

NEET PG 2023 Registration Date: A Brief

Last year, the National Board of Medical Sciences released the NEET PG application form on January 7. The last date to submit the application form was January 27. Based on the past year’s pattern, it’s expected that the registration for NEET PG 2024 will probably begin around January 7 i.e. in the initial week of January 2024.

The official schedule for NEET PG 2024 has not been formally announced by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) yet. For more information regarding the tentative schedule for NEET PG 2024, please refer below.

NEET PG 2024 Registration: Check Tentative Schedule

NEET PG 2024 and important dates(based on past trends) NEET PG 2024 Information bulletin: January 7, 2024(tentative) NEET PG 2024 Application/registration: January 7, 2024(tentative) NEET PG 2024 registration last date: February 9, 2024 NEET PG 2024 admit card: February 20, 2024 NEET PG 2024 exam date: March 3, 2024(tentative)

The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations.

NEET PG 2024: Online Application Form Submission| Check Steps Here

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in and https://natboard.edu.in/

Fill up the user registration form to generate the User ID/Application ID and Password.

User ID and Password will be sent through SMS and Email.

Complete the application form and upload your Photograph, Scanned signature, Thumb impression, and prescribed documents.

Choose your Test City and pay the Examination Fee

Agree to the declaration and Submit Application

Take a printout of the filled Application form with Transaction ID printed on it and payment status mentioned as “S” (Successful) for records.

The prescribed exam fee should be remitted through payment gateway provided using a Credit Card or a Debit Card

issued by banks in India or other modes as may be made available and have been provided on the web page. Fee can not be deposited through any mode other than the payment gateway available while submitting online application form submission.

NEET PG 2024 Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses is as follows:

Candidates in possession of MBBS degree or Provisional MBBS Pass Certificate recognized as per theprovisions of the NMC Act, 2019 and the repealed Indian Medical Council Act 1956 and possessing permanent or provisional registration certificate of MBBS qualification issued by the NMC/ the erstwhile Medical Council of India or State Medical Council and have completed one year of internship or are likely to complete the internship on or before the date mentioned in information bulletin, may apply for NEET-PG 2024 through online application system at website or . To know more, read the information bulletin once published.

