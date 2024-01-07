NEET PG 2024 Registration LIVE: NBEMS NEET Application Form, Notification, Brochure at nbe.edu.in(Soon); Direct Link, Tentative Schedule

Home

NEET PG 2024 Registration LIVE Updates: The National Board of Medical Sciences(NBEMS) is all set to hold the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination on March 3, 2024; however the examination date is tentative.

NEET PG 2024 Registration LIVE Updates: The National Board of Medical Sciences(NBEMS) is likely to begin the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination anytime soon on its official website. NBEMS will release the NEET PG 2024 registration date soon; candidates will be allowed to fill up the application form at and /. Last year, the National Board of Medical Sciences released the NEET PG application form on January 7. The last date to submit the application form was January 27. Based on the past year’s pattern, it’s expected that the registration for NEET PG 2024 will probably begin around January 7 i.e. in the initial week of January 2024. NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 read with 10 (D) of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on NEET PG 2024 Registration.

