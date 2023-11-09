Home

‘Release NEET PG 2024 Exam Datesheet’; Medical Students Request On Social Media

NEET PG 2024: With no official update as to when the National Medical Commission(NMC) will release the NEET PG 2024 datesheet, worried medical aspirants have taken to Twitter to request the authoritie

NEET PG 2024: With no official update as to when the National Medical Commission(NMC) will release the NEET PG 2024 datesheet, worried medical aspirants have taken to Twitter to request the authorities to release the date sheet soon. Going to the “Post-graduate Medical Education Regulations-2023 pdf, the NEET-PG Examination will be conducted in the month of March. Taking to X, a user wrote, “I am tired of the daily anxiety and rumors about the exam date of neet pg. Can you just release the date .. it is overdue #neetpg2024 @OfficeOf_MM @mansukhmand.”

I am tired of the daily anxiety and rumors about the exam date of neet pg. Can you just release the date .. it is overdue #neetpg2024 @OfficeOf_MM @mansukhmand — Akanksha (@Akanksh63737608) October 29, 2023

In September, the Commission released the draft post-graduate Medical Education Regulations -2023. These Regulations can also be called the “Post-graduate Medical Education Regulations-2023” or “PGMER-23” in its abbreviated form.

National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test(NEET PG) is held for admission in Broad Speciality’ courses. Eligibility to pursue a ‘Broad specialty post-graduate programme in Medicine’ will be on the basis of computation of the Marks secured in the common final year undergraduate examination to be known as the ‘National Exit Test’, conducted by the National Medical Commission or caused to have been conducted by NMC. Check the tentative schedule for Post-graduate Broad Specialty Courses(MD/MS)

