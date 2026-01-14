Home

NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling schedule soon; Cut-off lowered to zero percentile for these categories

The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will soon release the counselling schedule for round 3 of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-PG.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has made an important announcement related to the revised cut-off scores of NEET-PG 2025. According to the notice published by the NBEMS, the minimum qualifying percentile cut-off for counseling of the third round of NEET-PG 2025-26 for various categories of candidates has been reduced. Accordingly, the revised qualifying percentiles for NEET-PG 2025, for the academic session 2025–26, are as follows:

The cut-off for SC, ST, and OBC categories(Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) has been reduced to below the zero percentile. On the other hand, the cut-off for General/EWS categories has been reduced to the 7th percentile. The cut-off for General PwBD categories has been reduced to the 5th percentile.

The aggregate marks (in percentage) in all MBBS Professional Examinations/marks obtained in FMGE as provided by the candidate in his/her NEET-PG application form shall be verified against the original credentials at the time of admission by the counseling/ admitting authority.

Score Cards issued to candidates shall have a mention of the MBBS/FMGE Aggregate marks as provided by the candidates in their application form, wherever such aggregate marks have been used to break the tie of NEET-PG 2025 Rank.

“The result of NEET-PG 2025 was declared on 19th August 2025. In accordance with the directions of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India vide letter No. U-12021/11/2025-MEC (FTS- 8363852) dated 09.01.2026, the minimum qualifying percentile cut-off for counseling of the third round of NEET-PG 2025-26 for various categories of candidates has been reduced,” reads the official statement. Candidates are advised to remain in touch with the website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) www.mcc.nic.in for the latest information related to the counseling.

The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will soon release the counselling schedule for round 3 of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-PG. The MCC NEET PG counselling dates can be found at mcc.nic.in. Candidates will be allowed to register on the designated website, fill up the choices, deposit the registration fees, report to the allotted institute, and complete admission formalities

