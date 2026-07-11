NEET PG 2026 City intimation slip, admit card to release on this date; registration to conclude soon

The NEET PG 2026 City Intimation slip will be published on August 11, 2026. The allocation of the Test City/Test Centre for NEET PG shall not be based on a "First Come, First Served" basis.

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NEET PG 2026 City intimation slip, admit card to release on this date; registration to conclude soon(Photo Credit: AI generated by Google Gemini)

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS) will close the NEET PG registration portal on July 21, 2026. Only 10 calendar days are left for applicants to fill out and submit the NEET PG 2026 application form. Candidates who have successfully submitted their payment for the application during the online application submission window shall only be allowed to edit their applications from July 25 to July 28, 2026.

Subsequent to the closure of the Edit Window, uploaded images (photograph, signature, and thumb impression) of the candidates shall be scrutinized by NBEMS through the Image Scrutiny Portal. Candidates whose uploaded images are found deficient / non-compliant with the prescribed Image Upload Guidelines shall be informed through email and/or the applicant login dashboard from July 31 to August 10, 2026.

When will the NEET PG admit card be released?

The NEET PG 2026 City Intimation slip will be published on August 11, 2026. The allocation of the Test City/Test Centre for NEET PG shall not be based on a “First Come, First Served” basis. The allotment process shall be carried out through a computerized allocation methodology wherein candidates may first be arranged in a randomized sequence, after which allotment shall be undertaken by considering the preferences exercised by the candidates, subject to availability, administrative feasibility and operational requirements determined by NBEMS.

Also Read: ‘Release UGC NET 2026 answer key or give a date’: Anxious students eagerly await provisional answer key, Urge NTA to announce timeline

Moreover, according to the NEET PG information bulletin, the NEET PG admit card will be released on August 27, and the examination will be held on August 30, 2026. NEET PG is the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/MS. PG diploma courses for the academic session 2026-27.

Admit Card shall not be issued to candidates who are declared INELIGIBLE before the conduct of the examination. In such cases, the application fees will be forfeited. Applications of candidates producing false or fabricated information/records will not be considered and such candidates will be further debarred from appearing in future examinations conducted by NBEMS. Action as deemed appropriate by NBEMS will be taken if false or fabricated records/information is submitted or any unfair means are used.

How to check NEET PG 2026 exam city slip?

Visit the official website of NEET PG at https://natboard.edu.in/viewnbeexam?exam=neetpg.

Look for the link that reads, “Download NEET PG exam city slip.”

Enter the login details.

Your NEET PG exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Also Read: UGC NET 2026 Answer Key News: Provisional answer key, response sheet awaited; check passing marks, objection fee per answer challenged

Both the NEET PG admit card and the NEET PG exam city slip are two different documents. To download, candidates must enter their login credentials, which include their user ID and password. The NEET PG examination will be held on August 30.