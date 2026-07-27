NEET PG 2026 edit window underway; Check NBEMS NEET test city slip, admit card release date

The NEET PG test city slip will be published on August 11, 2026. Meanwhile, the NEET PG admit card will be issued on August 27, 2026.

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NEET PG 2026 edit window underway; Check NBEMS NEET test city slip, admit card release date(Photo Credit: Representational/IANS)

NEET PG 2026 edit window: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS) has commenced the NEET PG 2026 edit window from July 25, 2026. Candidates can edit their NEET PG applications till July 28, 2026. During this edit window, no new application can be registered, or payment can be made. NBEMS, in its information bulletin, said, “Subsequent to closure of the Edit Window, uploaded images (photograph, signature and thumb impression) of the candidates shall be scrutinized by NBEMS through the Image Scrutiny Portal. Candidates whose uploaded images are found deficient / non-compliant with the prescribed Image Upload Guidelines shall be informed through email and / or applicant login dashboard during 31-07-2026 to 10-08-2026.”

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When will the NEET PG admit card be released?

Candidates will be allowed to download the NEET PG test city slip on August 11, 2026. Meanwhile, the NEET PG admit card will be issued on August 27, 2026. The NEET PG examination will be held on August 30, 2026. The admit card shall not be issued to candidates who are declared ineligible before the conduct of the examination. Candidates are required to download their admit card from the NBEMS website and bring the coloured printout of the same to the exam centre along with a coloured photocopy of SMS/NMC(erstwhile MCI) registration certificate.

When will the NEET PG exam be held? What is the reporting time?

Candidates are required to report at the ‘Reporting Counter’ of the test venue as per the time indicated in their

admit cards. The exact entry point to the test centre (Reporting Counter) and the main gate of the venue might be at a distance.

admit cards. The exact entry point to the test centre (Reporting Counter) and the main gate of the venue might be at a distance. To avoid unforeseen delay in reaching to the test centre entry point (Reporting Counter), candidates are advised to reach well in time and familiarise themselves with the exact point of the entry to the test centre in the premises of the venue well in advance.

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