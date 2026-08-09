NEET PG 2026 exam city slip: NBEMS NEET city intimation slip to release on this date; know how to check at natboard.edu.in, exam pattern

NEET-PG 2026 shall be the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD / MS / PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2026-27 which will include the following:

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NEET PG 2026 exam city slip: NBEMS NEET city intimation slip to release on this date; know how to check at natboard.edu.in, exam pattern (Photo Credit: Google Gemini)

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will publish the NEET PG 2026 exam city slip on its official website https://natboard.edu.in/. Candidates can access the NBEMS NEET PG test city allotment slip download link from August 11, 2026. The allocation of Test City / Test Centre for NEET-PG 2026 shall not be based on a “First Come First Serve” basis. Candidates may note that early submission of the application form does not confer any preferential right for allotment of any particular Test State, Test City or Test Centre.

When will the NEET PG 2026 exam city slip be released?

The allotment process shall be carried out through a computerized allocation methodology wherein candidates may first be arranged in a randomized sequence, after which allotment shall be undertaken by considering the preferences exercised by the candidates, subject to availability, administrative feasibility and operational requirements determined by NBEMS.

Also Read: UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Delay: Aspirants to protest outside NTA office on August 11 If provisional key not released by August 10

At the time of online submission of the application form, candidates shall be required to select three preferred Test States for NEET-PG 2026. Out of the Three preferred Test States, the First Preferred Test State shall mandatorily be the State of the Correspondence Address furnished by the candidate in the application form. Candidate may opt for the remaining Two preferred Test States preferably states neighbouring to his/her correspondence state. NBEMS shall try to allot a test city in the correspondence state, however a test city in the neighbouring state (as opted by the candidate) shall be allotted in case of unavailability.

NEET-PG 2026 shall be the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD / MS / PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2026-27 which will include the following:

All India 50% quota seats for all States / Union territories of India.

State quota seats for all States / Union territories of India.

All Private Medical Colleges, Institutions & Universities / Deemed Universities all across the country

Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions.

Post MBBS DNB Courses, Direct 6 years DrNB Courses and Post MBBS NBEMS Diploma Courses

NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2026: Steps to Download

1. Visit the official NBEMS website.

2. Click on the NEET PG 2026 section on the homepage.

3. Look for the link to the NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip.

4. Click on the link and enter your login credentials, such as your application number and password/date of birth.

5. Submit the details to access your city intimation slip.

6. The NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2026 will appear on the screen.

7. Check all the details carefully, including the allotted exam city.

8. Download the slip and save a copy for future reference.

When will the NEET PG exam be held? Check exam pattern, scheme, time duration, marking scheme

NEET-PG 2026 will be conducted on 30-08-2026 through computer-based examination in a single day. The exam will be held on 30-08-2026 in a Single Shift. The syllabus for the exam shall comprise of subject / knowledge area as per MBBS Curriculum issued by the National Medical Commission / the erstwhile Medical Council of India. The examination shall comprise of 180 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options / distractors in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response / answer out of the4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted for the examination is 03 hrs 30 minutes.