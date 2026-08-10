NEET PG 2026 exam city slip to be released tomorrow, NBEMS NEET admit card on this date; Steps to check at natboard.edu.in

New Delhi: The NEET PG 2026 exam city slip download link will be active tomorrow, August 11, 2026, at natboard.edu.in. To download the NBEMS NEET PG test city allotment slip, a candidate must enter his/her login credentials, which include registration number, password, and captcha code. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate(NEET-PG) on August 30 through a computer-based examination in a single day. Talking about the NEET PG exam pattern, the syllabus for the exam shall comprise of subject/knowledge area as per MBBS Curriculum issued by the National Medical Commission / the erstwhile Medical Council of India.
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The NBEMS NEET PG examination shall comprise of 180 Multiple Choice Questions, with each question having 4 response options/distractors in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response / answer out of the4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted for the examination is 03 hrs 30 minutes. NEET-PG 2026 shall be the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD / MS / PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2026-27 which will include the following:
Following the publication of the NEET PG test city slip, NBEMS will release the NEET PG admit card on August 27, 2026. Candidates found ineligible before the conduct of the examination shall not be issued admit cards. In its information bulletin, NBEMS said, “Admit Cards for NEET-PG 2026 will be available for download on the NBEMS website (https://natboard.edu.in) from 27-08-2026 onwards.”
Possession/Use of mobile phones/Electronic devices is strictly prohibited in the premises of NBEMS test centres. Candidates shall be liable for penal action for Possession / Use of Mobile phones / Electronic devices. Resorting to use of any unfair practice in NEET-PG 2026 shall be dealt with as per the Unfair Means Guidelines of NBEMS. Such candidates shall be imposed academic and/or criminal punishments as may be applicable. A demo test shall be available for the benefit of candidates to familiarize themselves with the Computer Based Test format at the website https://natboard.edu.in. Candidates will be able to access the Demo test tentatively from 15-08-2026 onwards.
Candidates are required to download their admit card from the NBEMS website and bring the COLOURED printout of the same at the exam centre along with a COLOURED photocopy of SMC / NMC (erstwhile MCI) registration certificate. Candidates will be informed through an Email alert regarding the issuance of the admit card. The Admit Card will not be sent to the candidates by Post. Candidates are required to download their admit card from the NBEMS website after logging in with their credentials. Candidates are advised to retain a copy of the Admit Card for future reference as this will not be available after the declaration of NEET-PG 2026 result.
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Candidates are required to report at the ‘Reporting Counter’ of the test venue as per the time indicated in their admit cards. The exact entry point to the test centre (Reporting Counter) and the main gate of the venue might be at a distance. To avoid unforeseen delay in reaching to the test centre entry point (Reporting Counter), candidates are advised to reach well in time and familiarise themselves with the exact point of the entry to the test centre in the premises of the venue well in advance. The reporting counter will close 30 minutes prior to the test start time. Any delay in arrival to the test centre entry point (Reporting Counter) shall lead to denial of entry even if the candidate might have arrived at the premises of the venue.
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