NEET PG 2026 exam date announced: NBEMS NEET PG registration begins at natboard.edu.in; Check exam fee, guidelines, dates

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2026) information bulletin. NEET PG 2026 registration process has commenced on July 1, 2026. Candidates can fill out the NEET PG applications at natboard.edu.in by July 21. NEET-PG 2026 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MD /MS / PG Diploma courses of the 2026-27 admission session. Admissions to Post MBBS DNB Courses, Post MBBS Direct Six (06) year DrNB courses and NBEMS Two (02) years Post MBBS Diploma courses are also undertaken through NEET-PG.
NEET PG 2026 will be conducted on August 30, 2026, through a computer-based examination in a single day. The examination will be held in a single shift. The examination shall comprise of 180 multiple-choice questions with each question having 4 response options/distractors in the English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted for the examination is three hours and 30 minutes. The NEET PG admit card will be released on August 27.
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|Event
|Date
|Online Application Begins
|July 1, 2026 (5:00 PM onwards)
|Last Date to Submit Application
|July 21, 2026 (11:55 PM)
|Edit Window for All Candidates
|July 25 – July 28, 2026
|Selective Edit Window (Photograph, Signature & Thumb Impression)
|July 31 – August 10, 2026
|Test City Intimation
|August 11, 2026
|Admit Card Release
|August 27, 2026
|NEET PG 2026 Exam Date
|August 30, 2026
|Result Declaration
|By September 30, 2026
|Cut-off Date for Completion of Internship (Eligibility)
|September 30, 2026
Candidates who have successfully submitted their payment for the application during “Online Application Submission window” will only be allowed to edit their applications during 25-07-2026 to 28-07-2026. No new application can be registered or payment can be made during edit window.
Application forms once submitted cannot be withdrawn. The examination fee shall neither be refunded nor carried forward to any future examination under any circumstances. No request for refund, adjustment, transfer or carry forward of the examination fee shall be entertained by NBEMS.
Candidates belonging to the General, OBC and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 3500 as examination fee. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwBD categories are required to pay Rs 2500 as examination fee.
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