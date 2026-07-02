NEET PG 2026 exam date announced: NBEMS NEET PG registration begins at natboard.edu.in; Check exam fee, guidelines, dates

NEET PG 2026 exam date has been announced. Check NBEMS NEET PG registration form at natboard.edu.in.

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NEET PG 2026 exam date announced: NBEMS NEET PG registration begins at natboard.edu.in; Check exam fee, guidelines, dates(Photo Credit: Representational)

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2026) information bulletin. NEET PG 2026 registration process has commenced on July 1, 2026. Candidates can fill out the NEET PG applications at natboard.edu.in by July 21. NEET-PG 2026 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MD /MS / PG Diploma courses of the 2026-27 admission session. Admissions to Post MBBS DNB Courses, Post MBBS Direct Six (06) year DrNB courses and NBEMS Two (02) years Post MBBS Diploma courses are also undertaken through NEET-PG.

When will NEET PG 2026 be held?

NEET PG 2026 will be conducted on August 30, 2026, through a computer-based examination in a single day. The examination will be held in a single shift. The examination shall comprise of 180 multiple-choice questions with each question having 4 response options/distractors in the English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted for the examination is three hours and 30 minutes. The NEET PG admit card will be released on August 27.

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NEET PG 2026: What are the eligibility criteria? Who can appear for the exam?

Possess MBBS degree or Provisional MBBS Pass Certificate recognized as per the provisions of the NMC Act, 2019 and the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023.

Possess Permanent or Provisional registration certificate of MBBS qualification issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) / the erstwhile Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council,

Have completed one year of internship or are likely to complete the internship on or before 30-09-2026.

Candidates found to be ineligible at any stage of NEET-PG 2026 will not be permitted to appear in the examination and/or counseling. In the unlikely event of any ineligible candidate appearing and/or being successful in the NEET-PG 2026, the results/candidature of such candidate shall be cancelled and/or deemed to be cancelled.

NEET PG 2026 Important Dates

Event Date Online Application Begins July 1, 2026 (5:00 PM onwards) Last Date to Submit Application July 21, 2026 (11:55 PM) Edit Window for All Candidates July 25 – July 28, 2026 Selective Edit Window (Photograph, Signature & Thumb Impression) July 31 – August 10, 2026 Test City Intimation August 11, 2026 Admit Card Release August 27, 2026 NEET PG 2026 Exam Date August 30, 2026 Result Declaration By September 30, 2026 Cut-off Date for Completion of Internship (Eligibility) September 30, 2026

Candidates who have successfully submitted their payment for the application during “Online Application Submission window” will only be allowed to edit their applications during 25-07-2026 to 28-07-2026. No new application can be registered or payment can be made during edit window.

Application forms once submitted cannot be withdrawn. The examination fee shall neither be refunded nor carried forward to any future examination under any circumstances. No request for refund, adjustment, transfer or carry forward of the examination fee shall be entertained by NBEMS.

Examination Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 3500 as examination fee. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwBD categories are required to pay Rs 2500 as examination fee.