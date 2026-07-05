NEET PG 2026 registration to end soon; Check NBEMS NEET exam date, paper pattern, admit card release date

NEET PG 2026 application: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2026) by July 21, 2026. Candidates can fill out the NEET PG applications at natboard.edu.in. NEET-PG 2026 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MD /MS / PG Diploma courses of the 2026-27 admission session. Admissions to Post MBBS DNB Courses, Post MBBS Direct Six (06) year DrNB courses and NBEMS Two (02) years Post MBBS Diploma courses are also undertaken through NEET-PG.
Also Read: NEET PG 2026 exam date announced: NBEMS NEET PG registration begins at natboard.edu.in; Check exam fee, guidelines, dates
The question paper for NEET-PG 2026 will be divided into Five time-bound sections, namely Group A, B, C, D & E. The questions from subjects of MBBS curriculum shall be distributed across these Five sections of 36 questions each. Each section will have 42 minutes of time allotted for the section. Candidates would be restricted to proceed to the
next section till completion of the allotted time of the previous section and candidates would not be allowed to review the questions/ modify the responses of a section after the completion of the allotted time of that section. Questions of the next section will start automatically after the completion of the allotted time of the previous section.
Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Result: NTA NEET re-exam scorecard, OMR sheets, final answer key awaited for 20 lakh students; how to check when released
The admit card will be released on August 27, 2026.
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