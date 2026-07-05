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NEET PG 2026 registration to end soon; Check NBEMS NEET exam date, paper pattern, admit card release date

NEET PG 2026 registration will conclude soon. Check the NBEMS NEET exam date, paper pattern, admit card release date.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: July 5, 2026, 11:18 AM IST
NEET PG 2026 registration to end soon; Check NBEMS NEET exam date, paper pattern, admit card release date
NEET PG 2026 registration to end soon; Check NBEMS NEET exam date, paper pattern, admit card release date(Representation/IANS)

NEET PG 2026 application: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2026) by July 21, 2026. Candidates can fill out the NEET PG applications at natboard.edu.in. NEET-PG 2026 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MD /MS / PG Diploma courses of the 2026-27 admission session. Admissions to Post MBBS DNB Courses, Post MBBS Direct Six (06) year DrNB courses and NBEMS Two (02) years Post MBBS Diploma courses are also undertaken through NEET-PG.

When will the NEET PG 2026 exam be held?

NEET-PG 2026 will be conducted on August 30 through a computer-based examination in a single day and in a Single Shift. The examination shall comprise 180 multiple-choice questions with each question having 4 response options/distractors in the English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response / answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted for the examination is three hours and thirty minutes.

Discuss the NEET paper pattern?

The question paper for NEET-PG 2026 will be divided into Five time-bound sections, namely Group A, B, C, D & E. The questions from subjects of MBBS curriculum shall be distributed across these Five sections of 36 questions each. Each section will have 42 minutes of time allotted for the section. Candidates would be restricted to proceed to the
next section till completion of the allotted time of the previous section and candidates would not be allowed to review the questions/ modify the responses of a section after the completion of the allotted time of that section. Questions of the next section will start automatically after the completion of the allotted time of the previous section.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Result: NTA NEET re-exam scorecard, OMR sheets, final answer key awaited for 20 lakh students; how to check when released

How to fill out the NEET PG application form?

  • Visit the official NEET portal and click New Registration.
  • Register by entering your name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, and other basic details. Verify the OTP sent to your registered mobile/email.
  • Log in using your application number and password to complete the application form.
  • Fill in your personal details, address, category, nationality, educational qualifications, exam medium, and preferred exam cities.
  • Upload the required documents in the prescribed format, such as your recent photograph, signature, and any applicable certificates.
  • Review all the information carefully and make corrections if necessary before submission.
  • Pay the application fee through the available online payment methods.
  • Submit the application form and download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

The admit card will be released on August 27, 2026.

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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