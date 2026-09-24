NEET PG 2026 result DECLARED at natboard.edu.in, 262 qualifying score for general, EWS; How to download scorecard

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the NEET PG 2026 result on September 24. Candidates who appeared for the postgraduate medical entrance exam can now check their results and ranks through the official NBEMS website. The result is available through the NEET PG section of the official website. Candidates can use their login details to access their scorecards.
The NEET PG exam was held on August 30, 2026, across the country. More than 2.65 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. The exam was conducted at 1,111 centres across 339 cities.
Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their results:
The result contains important details such as the candidate’s marks and All India Rank.
NBEMS has also released the qualifying cut-off along with the result.
|Category
|Qualifying percentile
|Cut-off marks
|General/EWS
|50th percentile
|262
|General/EWS-PwBD
|45th percentile
|244
|SC/ST/OBC, including PwBD
|40th percentile
|226
The qualifying marks are calculated out of 720 marks.
Candidates will have to wait a little longer for the detailed answer key and response information.
According to NBEMS, the NEET PG 2026 answer key will be published on or after October 1, 2026. Candidates will be able to check the question IDs, correct answer IDs, their recorded responses and the marks awarded for individual questions through their applicant login.
The result is only the first major step for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical courses.
After the result, eligible candidates will have to take part in the NEET PG counselling process for admission to MD, MS and other postgraduate medical programmes.
Candidates should keep checking the official updates from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for information about counselling registration, choice filling, seat allotment and other admission-related steps.
Candidates should also keep their NEET PG scorecard and other required documents ready for the counselling process.
Candidates are advised to download their result and keep a copy safely until the admission and counselling process is completed.
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