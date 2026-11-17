NEET PG 2026 round 2 seat allotment result today at mcc.nic.in: Check counselling schedule, reporting dates, documents required

The MCC is expected to announce the NEET PG 2026 Round 2 final seat allotment result on November 17 at mcc.nic.in. Candidates allotted seats in MD, MS, DNB and PG Diploma courses will have to report to their respective colleges between November 18 and 24.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/education/neet-pg-2026-round-2-seat-allotment-result-today-at-mcc-nic-in-check-mcc-counselling-schedule-reporting-dates-documents-required-for-medical-colleges-8545484/ Copy

NEET PG 2026 round 2 seat allotment result today at mcc.nic.in: Check counselling schedule, reporting dates, documents required (File)

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the NEET PG 2026 Round 2 final seat allotment result on Tuesday, November 17. Candidates who have registered for the second round of counselling will be able to check their allotment status on the official website, mcc.nic.in. The seat allotment list will include candidates selected for admission to postgraduate medical courses, including Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), Diplomate of National Board (DNB) and PG Diploma programmes.

The counselling process covers seats under the All India Quota (AIQ) in central universities, deemed universities and other participating medical institutions.

Candidates who receive a seat in the second round will have to report to their allotted colleges between November 18 and November 24 to complete the admission process.

NEET PG 2026 round 2 seat allotment result: How to check

Once the MCC publishes the final allotment list, candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

Click on the PG Medical Counselling section on the homepage.

Look for the link to the NEET PG 2026 Round 2 final seat allotment result.

Open the result PDF or login page, depending on the format provided.

Search for your roll number or application details in the allotment list.

Download the result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates should carefully check their allotted college, course and other admission details before proceeding with the reporting process.

NEET PG 2026 Round 2 counselling: Important dates

The MCC revised the Round 2 counselling schedule on November 7 following the addition of new postgraduate medical seats approved by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

As per the revised schedule, the provisional seat allotment process was scheduled for November 16, while the final result is due on November 17.

Here are the important dates candidates should keep in mind:

Counselling activity Date Round 2 registration November 7-14 Choice filling November 10-15 Choice locking November 14-15 Provisional seat allotment November 16 Final seat allotment result November 17 Reporting to allotted colleges November 18-24 Verification of joined candidates November 25

What after NEET PG 2026 Round 2 seat allotment?

Candidates who are allotted seats in the second round will have to report to their respective medical colleges between November 18 and November 24. They must complete the admission formalities within the given deadline. This includes submitting the required documents, completing certificate verification and paying the applicable admission fees.

Candidates should also download their seat allotment letters from the MCC website and check the reporting instructions issued by their allotted colleges.

The MCC will verify the details of candidates who have joined their allotted institutions on November 25.

Documents required for NEET PG 2026 college reporting

Candidates must carry their original documents along with photocopies when reporting to the allotted medical colleges. The important documents include:

NEET PG 2026 admit card.

NEET PG 2026 scorecard or rank letter.

MCC seat allotment letter.

MBBS degree certificate or provisional certificate.

MBBS first, second and third professional examination mark sheets.

Internship completion certificate.

Permanent or provisional medical registration certificate issued by the State Medical Council or NMC.

Class 10 certificate or birth certificate as proof of date of birth.

Valid government-issued photo identity proof.

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS), if applicable.

PwD certificate, if applicable.

Candidates seeking admission under the NRI quota must also carry the relevant supporting documents. They should check the allotted college’s website for any additional admission requirements.

The MCC has clarified that candidates who fail to produce their original certificates may not be allowed to complete the admission process.

Who is eligible for NEET PG 2026 Round 2 counselling?

Candidates belonging to the following categories can participate in the second round of MCC counselling:

Candidates who registered for Round 1 but did not receive any seat.

Candidates who were allotted a seat in Round 1 and opted for upgradation through the float option.

Candidates who were allotted a seat in Round 1 but did not report to their allotted college under the applicable free exit rules.

Candidates who are eligible for fresh registration and did not participate in the first round.

Candidates who already registered in Round 1 and did not receive a seat do not need to register again. However, they must fill in and lock their choices afresh for Round 2.

Candidates who received a seat in Round 1 and opted for the freeze option are not eligible for upgradation in Round 2 unless they resigned within the permitted deadline and followed the applicable MCC rules.

What happens if candidates do not join their Round 2 allotted seats?

Candidates should be careful about the reporting deadline. Unlike Round 1, where the free exit option is available, not joining a seat allotted in Round 2 can result in forfeiture of the security deposit. Candidates who do not wish to accept their allotted seats should carefully check the MCC counselling rules before taking any decision.

Those who receive an upgraded seat must also complete the required admission and relieving formalities. They cannot claim their earlier Round 1 seat after being upgraded.

NEET PG 2026: What is the next counselling round?

Candidates who do not receive a seat in Round 2 can look forward to the next stage of MCC counselling.

According to the revised 2026 counselling schedule, Round 3 registration and payment are scheduled to begin on November 26 and continue until December 1. The Round 3 seat allotment result is scheduled for December 4, while candidates will have to report to their allotted colleges between December 5 and December 12.

The stray vacancy round is scheduled to take place later in December.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official MCC website for the latest announcements, seat allotment updates and admission instructions.