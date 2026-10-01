NEET PG 2026 scorecard, answer key RELEASED at nbe.edu.in; Check direct link, how to download answer key, response sheet

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is making the NEET PG 2026 answer key, candidate response details and individual scorecards available from October 1. Candidates who appeared for the postgraduate medical entrance exam can check the latest updates through the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in, or the NEET-PG section of nbe.edu.in.
The NEET PG 2026 result was declared on September 24. The result was released in the form of a merit list containing candidates’ marks and ranks. Individual scorecards and question-wise response information are being provided separately.
The answer key and response information can be accessed through the candidate login. The response sheet allows candidates to see the questions they answered during the examination and compare their responses with the answers provided by NBEMS.
The information available to candidates includes the question ID, correct answer key ID, response ID and item score, according to reports on the release.
Candidates should note that the official information says the answer key and response details will be available on or after October 1, so the link may not appear for every candidate immediately.
The individual scorecard is important for candidates who will take part in the postgraduate admission process. It provides the candidate’s examination performance and rank details.
The NEET PG 2026 result has already been declared. Candidates can now use their individual login to access their score-related documents as they become available.
Candidates can follow these steps:
The NBEMS NEET-PG page provides access to the 2026 examination section, including the applicant login and result-related services.
To download the scorecard, candidates should:
Direct official website: NBEMS official website
NEET-PG section: NEET-PG official page
Candidates can use the response sheet and answer key to understand how their marks were calculated. The NEET PG marking system awards 4 marks for every correct answer and deducts 1 mark for an incorrect answer. No marks are awarded or deducted for an unattempted question.
Candidates should use the official answer key and response details rather than relying on unofficial keys circulated on social media or coaching websites.
The next major step for qualified candidates is postgraduate medical counselling. Candidates seeking admission through the All India Quota will have to follow the counselling schedule issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). State quota admissions will be handled according to the respective state counselling authorities and applicable rules.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NBEMS and MCC websites for counselling dates, registration details, seat information and other admission-related updates.
|Event
|Date
|NEET PG 2026 exam
|August 30, 2026
|Re-examination for affected candidates
|September 5, 2026
|NEET PG 2026 result
|September 24, 2026
|Individual scorecard/answer key
|On or after October 1, 2026
|Counselling
|To be announced
NBEMS has advised candidates to rely on its official website for examination and result-related information. Its official notice board confirms that the NEET PG 2026 result was declared on September 24.
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