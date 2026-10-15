NEET-PG 2026: Supreme Court issues notice on plea seeking candidate-wise disclosure of questions, options and answers

Delhi High Court CJP protest order, Connaught Place CJP October 16 protest, Abhijeet Dipke Palika Bazar vendor plea, Delhi Police protest regulation High Court, Central Park Connaught Place demonstration 2026

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/education/neet-pg-2026-supreme-court-issues-notice-on-plea-seeking-candidate-wise-disclosure-of-questions-options-and-answers-8536346/ Copy

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: In a significant national development, the Supreme Court issued notice on a plea filed by the Democratic Medical Association and a group of NEET-PG 2026 aspirants challenging the manner in which the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) disclosed the answer key and candidate responses for the postgraduate medical entrance examination. In the recent development, a Bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe issued notice to the Union of India, the NBEMS, and the National Medical Commission (NMC), and tagged the matter with pending petitions concerning the NEET-PG examination.

Plea on “Scorecard and Answer Key of NEET-PG 2026”

The plea challenges the October 1 notice issued by NBEMS, titled “Scorecard and Answer Key of NEET-PG 2026”, under which candidates can access question-wise evaluation details through their individual applicant login. NEET-PG 2026 was conducted on August 30, while the results were declared on September 24.

Following the declaration of results, several candidates sought access to the actual question paper, official answer key and recorded responses to independently verify their scores.

According to the petition, the existing disclosure mechanism provides the Question ID, response status, numerical correct-answer ID, the option selected by the candidate, and the marks awarded for each question. However, it does not provide the actual questions or the complete text of the options in the sequence in which they appeared during the examination.

Story highlights:

No Blanket Restraint: The Delhi High Court declined to issue an ex-parte stay against peaceful assembly, emphasizing police administrative regulation over absolute judicial bans.

Police Regulatory Assurance: Delhi Police informed the court that sufficient steps under relevant statutory provisions have been taken to secure Connaught Place and manage vehicular movement.

Vendor Livelihood Concerns: The petition highlighted commercial disruption and safety concerns raised by Palika Bazar shopkeepers ahead of the high-footfall Dussehra festival weekend.

“The candidate is consequently shown a coded numerical matrix, but is not able to correlate such identifiers with what he or she actually saw and answered during the examination,” the petition said. The petitioners have contended that NBEMS adopts candidate-specific shuffling of both the sequence of questions and the order of options, making it difficult for candidates to verify whether the correct answers and recorded responses have been accurately mapped to their examination records.

The petitioners have maintained that, without access to the actual questions and corresponding options, candidates cannot meaningfully challenge ambiguous questions, identify instances where multiple answers may be correct or establish errors in the officially designated answers.

(With inputs from agencies)