NEET PG 2026: Modi government plans to give candidates centres closer to home, test city information 3 weeks in advance

A total of 2,73,183 candidates have registered for NEET-PG 2026, an increase of over 12.5 per cent compared to last year. The examination will be conducted in a single shift across around 340 cities and more than 1,300 examination centres.

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NEET-UG candidates exit an examination centre after appearing for the Re-NEET UG 2026 exam, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Modi government has decided to expand the choice of test locations and give candidates more time to plan travel to their examination cities for the NEET-PG exams to be held later this year. The Centre has also decided to give candidates more time per question in the test. As per the Union Health Ministry, the reforms are aimed at making the process more convenient for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) candidates.

“The end-to-end question paper preparation and delivery process has been further reinforced through multiple layers of encryption, secure offline preparation, time-bound finalisation of the question paper shortly before the examination, and controlled digital decryption only at the scheduled commencement of the test,” the ministry said in a statement.

Here are some of the key details:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has operationalised a dedicated email address for reporting impersonation, touting and other unfair practices while issuing regular advisories to candidates to promote awareness and vigilance.

The ministry said that to strengthen the integrity of the examination process, Aadhaar-based authentication has been introduced during both the application process and on the examination day.

Iris-based biometric verification will be used wherever fingerprint authentication is unsuccessful

Under the revised system, candidates will indicate three state preferences for their examination centre, with their correspondence state being the mandatory first preference, enabling allotment of centres closer to their place of residence.

Union Minister JP Nadda Reviews Preparedness for NEET-PG 2026

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday reviewed the preparedness for NEET-PG 2026 and directed all agencies to ensure the examination is conducted in a smooth, secure, transparent and technology-enabled manner. He assessed the readiness of NBEMS, technology partners and other stakeholders and stressed that every effort must be made to ensure a fair and candidate-friendly examination.

A total of 2,73,183 candidates have registered for NEET-PG 2026, an increase of over 12.5 per cent compared to last year. The examination will be conducted in a single shift across around 340 cities and more than 1,300 examination centres.

Comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place for the examination, including advance sealing and verification of examination centres, CCTV surveillance, biometric authentication, candidate frisking, deployment of signal jammers, dynamic comput, live monitoring through central and regional command centres, and real-time supervision by independent observers and appraisers.

More than 60,000 examination functionaries will be deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination, the ministry said.

Earlier, exam cities were allotted on a first come, first-served basis prompting candidates to rush to submit their applications as soon as the registration window opened, a source explained. Those who delayed often found all nearby centres filled, forcing them to travel to other states to appear for the exam.

In another key change, candidates will be informed of their allotted test city nearly three weeks before the August 30 examination, giving them more time to plan travel and accommodation, the ministry said.