NEET PG 2023 Registration Ending Soon; Check Steps to Fill Application Form at natboard.edu.in

NEET PG 2023 Application Form at nbe.edu.in: Candidates are advised to fill up the NEET PG Application Form 2023 by visiting the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2023 Application Form at nbe.edu.in: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will close the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Eligibility Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) on January 27, 2023. Candidates are advised to fill up the NEET PG Application Form 2023 by visiting the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. This year, NEET-PG 2023 will be conducted in a single day and single session as a computer-based examination on March 5, 2023. A link to fill up the NEET PG application form 2023 has been provided below.

NEET PG 2023 Latest Updates

According to an official notice, the Union health ministry has extended the MBBS internship cut-off date to June 30, 2023. Earlier the cut-off date for aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship was March 31. The Indian Medical Association, student union bodies, prospective candidates, and several state authorities had urged the ministry to extend the eligibility date to June 30, 2023. “The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) vide its email dated 13.01.2023 has revised the cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2023 to 30th June 2023,” NBE in an official notice said.

NEET PG 2023 Overview

NEET-PG 2023 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses of the 2023-24 admission session.

Direct Link: NEET PG Application Form 2023

NEET PG 2023 Important Dates

Events Dates Release of NEET PG 2023 information brochure January 7, 2023 Online Submission of Applications 7th January 2023 (3 PM Onwards) to 27th January 2023 (Till 11:55 PM) Edit Window for All Payment Success Applications 30th January 2023 to 3rd February 2023 Final and Selective Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images (No further opportunity shall be given) 14th February 2023 to 17th February 2023 Issue of Admit Card 27th February 2023 NEET PG 2023 exam date March 5, 2023 NEET PG 2023 result date March 31, 2023 Cut-off date for completion of internship towards eligibility for NEET-PG 2023 30 June 2023 Official Website nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in NEET PG Application Form Link https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1815/80166/Index.html

Candidates should go through this bulletin carefully for eligibility criteria before applying.

NEET PG 2023 Registration

Step by Step Guide to Fill Application Form?

Go to the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in .

and . On the homepage, click on the NEET-PG Section.

Click on the Application Link.

Register yourself on the portal and generate a UserID and Password

Fill up the NEET PG Application form 2023. Upload the necessary documents.

Choosing NEET PG exam city Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

NEET PG 2023 Examination Fee

General, OBC, and EWS: Rs. 4250

SC, ST, PWD: Rs. 3250

Fee can not be deposited through any mode other than the payment gateway available while submitting online application form submission.

NEET PG Syllabus

The syllabus for the exam shall comprise of subject/knowledge area as per Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued by the erstwhile Medical Council of India with prior approval of the Govt of India. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.