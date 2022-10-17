New Delhi: The Modi government on Monday approved the lowering of cut off marks for the post graduate admission of the academic year 2022-23. Owing to the vacant seats that gone vacant in the PG counselling held for the last academic session, the union government has taken the decision. Official sources have told PTI that the reduction in cut-off marks will be by 25 percentile across all categories.Also Read - Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins at cgdme.co.in; Check Fee, Direct Link Here

The report further adds that the decision has been taken based on the recommendations by the National Medical Commission (NMC). "Since such post-graduate seats going vacant is a sheer wastage of resources in a country where postgraduate medical seats are premium, a decision to reduce cut-off for admission to post-graduate courses for 2022 23 by 25 percentile across all categories has been taken," an official source told PTI.

This year's NEET-PG exam was held on May 21 and results were declared on June 1.

In a meeting held on 14 October, the NMC recommended a reduction in the qualifying percentile for post-graduate courses for 2022.

Revised qualifying percentile/cutoff going by the reduction of cut-off marks by 25 percentile (Official source To PTI):