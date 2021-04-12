NEET PG 2021 Admit Card: The National Board of Examination (NBE) is going to issue the admit card for NEET-PG 2021 exam today, on 12 April. Students who have applied for appearing in the examination will be able to download their NEET PG 2021 Admit Card by visiting the official website of NBE — www.nbe.edu.in or www.natboard.edu.in. According to the information available on the official website, the admit card is to be released today, but the link to download the admit card is not live yet. Also Read - NEET PG 2021: NBE Issues COVID-19 Guidelines / Advisory for Candidates | Check All Important Details Here

To download NEET PG Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to login by entering their ID and password. Candidates will be able to get admission in the exam center with the print out of the admit card only. Hall ticket will have exam center, reporting time, COVID e-pass and other necessary information. Students will also be able to use their admit card as an e-pass to reach the exam center. NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses. NBE will conduct NEET PG exam 2021 in 255 cities across the country on 18 April, 2021.

Here's how to download the NEET PG 2021 admit cards:

Login to the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in Click the NEET PG 2021 Click on download admit cards for NEET PG 2021 Enter your credentials as required to login and submit Download the admit cards and take a printout of the same for future needs.

Since the recent boom in COVID-19 cases, candidates have been requesting to postpone NEET PG 2021 on social media with the hashtag #postponeneetpg. However, no such decision has been taken in this regard yet. The exam will be conducted in computer based mode. According to the exam pattern, 200 multiple choice questions have to be solved within 3 hours and 30 minutes. Four marks will be given for each correct answer and negative marking of 1 will also be applicable.