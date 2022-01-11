NEET PG Counselling 2021 Begins Tomorrow: The candidates who were waiting for long time, here the day has come when the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG Counselling 2021 will begin from tomorrow, January 12. The candidates must note that the application for NEET PG Counselling can only be submitted online through the Medical Counselling Committee website www.mcc.nic.in. The MCC in its earlier notice has categorically said that the applications submitted through any other mode will be summarily rejected.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases Date Sheet on mcc.nic.in | Check Schedule Here

What's new this time: The candidates must take note that there will be four rounds of AIQ online counselling for NEE PG 2021 — Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

The candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) will be eligible (participation of the Union Territory of J&K is subject to their contribution of seats).

However, the MCC said that no seat will be reverted back to the respective states after completion of round 2 of AIQ.

On Monday, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had released the final schedule for online PG counselling (MD/ MS/ Diploma/PG DNB courses) for NEET 50 percent AIQ/100 percent deemed/Central Universities/AFMS (only registration part) and 100 percent PG DNB seats for the academic year 2021.

In its notification, the MCC has also notified the applicants about the changes in the counselling process which will be implemented from the 2021-22 academic session.

The MCC said the AIQ round 1 application process beginning from Wednesday will continue till January 17, application for round 2 will start from February 3 to February 7. The MCC also added that after the registration of each round, candidates will have to select and confirm the colleges from the list of available options.

Another change: According to the new changes in the NEET PG counselling process, the Unfilled Non-residential Indian (NRI) or Muslim minority or Jain minority seats will be converted to Indian National seats after exhaustion of all the eligible NRI or Muslim minority or Jain minority candidates during the mop-up round.

Moreover, the MCC said that the counselling for PG Diploma of National Board (DNB) seats will be conducted by MCC of DGHS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Check full schedule here:

Event Date Round 1 Registration/Payment for Online Counselling January 12, 2022 to January 17, 2022 up to 12:00 NOON ( as per Server Time) Payment facility will be available up to 03:00 PM of January 17, 2022 as per Server Time Choice Filling/ Locking January 13 to January 17, 2022 (up to 11:55 PM) as per Server Time Choice Locking from 03:00 PM of 17.01.2022 to 11:55 PM of 17.01.2022 as per Server Time Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes January 18, 2022 to January 19, 2022 Processing of Seat Allotment January 20, 2022 to January 21, 2022 Round 1 – Result January 22, 2022 Reporting January 23, 2022 to January 28, 2022 Round 2 Registration/Payment for Online Counselling February 3, 2022 to February 7, 2022 upto12:00 NOON as per Server Time * Payment facility will be available up to 11:55 PM of February 7, 2022 as per Server Time Choice Filling/ Locking February 4, 2022 to February 7, 2022 (till 11:55 PM) as per Server Time Choice Locking from 03:00 PM to 11:55 PM of February 7, 2022, as per Server Time Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes February 8, 2022 to February 9, 2022 Processing of Seat Allotment February 10, 2022 to February 11, 2022 Round 2 Result February 12, 2022 Reporting February 13, 2022 to February 19, 2022

According to the MCC, the stray vacancy round for 2021-22 academic session will be held online and will be conducted by MCC of DGHS, MoHFW for Central University, institutes, All India Quota, or DNB seats. Earlier, it was being conducted by the respective Central University, or the participating institutes.