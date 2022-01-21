NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round 1 seat allotment results will be announced tomorrow by the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC. The candidates can check the seat allotment result through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in. The must note that they will have to register themselves for the counselling schedule to check the results.Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases Date Sheet on mcc.nic.in | Check Full Schedule Here

As per the schedule, candidates will be able to report to the allotted college or institute from January 23 to January 28, 2022. However, candidates who join their seat of Round 1 later want to resign the same can do it till February 3, 2022. Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases Date Sheet on mcc.nic.in | Check Schedule Here

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can check the results:

Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET PG Counseling 2021 link available on the home page.

Press login link

Enter the details.

Click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates must note that the registration for Round 2 will commence on February 3 and will end on February 7, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC. Also Read - NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021: MCC Makes Big Announcement, Says Counselling To Likely Start From Next Week | Here’s How to Register