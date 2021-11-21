NEET PG Counselling 2021 Latest Update: With the delay in NEET PG Counselling 2021, the young doctors and candidates across the country have expressed concern and took to Twitter to make their voices heard. In the meantime, it was reported that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to begin NEET PG 2021 counselling after November 23.Also Read - UGC NET Exam 2021 Starts From Today: Check Exam Guidelines, Admit Card Details Here

The MCC had in October told the Supreme Court that NEET PG counselling will not start until it decides the validity of the implementation of EWS and OBC reservation in all India quota (AIQ) medical seats. Also Read - ICAR Result 2021: NTA Likely to Announce Rank List, Counselling Schedule Today on icar.nta.ac.in | Here's How to Download it

It must be noted that the NEET PG counselling for 50 per cent AIQ seats was supposed to begin on October 25 but could not start as the matter is sub-judice. The Supreme Court will hear the matter on November 23. Also Read - UGC NET Admit Card 2021 For Day 3 And 4 Released On ugcnet.nta.nic.in | Download Via Direct Link Here

Last month, the apex court had asked the Centre whether it would like to revisit the limit of Rs 8 lakh annual income, fixed for determining the EWS category for reservation in NEET admissions for medical courses.

The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Centre and Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)’s July 29 order for providing 27 per cent reservation to OBC and 10 per cent to EWS category students in all medical seats that come under the central pool.

In the meantime, the young doctors across the country have expressed their disappointments over the delay in the counselling process. They have raised their matter on the microblogging website Twitter.

Here’s what the young doctors have said on Twitter:

Justice for junior Doctors ,stop harassing junior doctors ,show some courtesy in these difficult times to junior doctors #ExpediteNEETPGCounselling2021 — Dr.Srikanth (@docsrikanth9848) November 18, 2021

The candidates who have qualified NEET PG 2021 will get admission to MD/MS/Diploma and MDS courses after the counselling. In the counselling process, the MCC allots seats to the students on the basis of their choices and merit list.