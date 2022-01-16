New Delhi: The first round of registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) counselling is scheduled to close on Monday (January 17). The eligible candidates can apply for round one of the counselling on the official website- mcc.nic.in. According to the official schedule, candidates who have registered on the official website will be allowed to make payment till 3 pm on January 17. They can also fill and lock their choices up to January 17. NEET PG counselling registration for the first round which will commence on January 12.Also Read - NEET-UG Counselling to Begin from 19 January, Informs Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya | Full Schedule Here

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Important dates

The seat allotment process will end on January 21

process will end on January 21 Candidates will be able to check seat allotment result of round 1 on January 22

result of on January 22 The registration process for round 2 of seat allotment will begin on February 3

for round 2 of seat allotment will begin on February 3 Registration for round 2 of allotment will end on February 7

will end on February 7 The third round of registrations will be conducted between February 24 and February 28

Documents required while filling counselling form

NEET 2021 admit card

Aadhar Card and one other ID proof

Copy of online application form

Class 12 marks sheet

Class 10 certificate for age proof

NEET marks sheet

Nationality certificate

Steps to register

Visit the website nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the PG or UG counselling tab

You will be redirected to another window where the registration link will be displayed

Click on the resitration link

Fill in required information and log in

Post logging in, the application form will be displayed on screen

Fill the form and upload documents

Pay the registration fee

Click on submit

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form.

The Reservation Policy

Scheduled Caste (SC) – 15 per cent

Scheduled Tribe (ST) – 7.5 per cent

Other Backward Classes (OBC) (Non-Creamy Layer) (as per the Central OBC list) – 27 per cent

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) (as per Central Government norms) – 10 per cent

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) (Horizontal Reservation as per National Medical Commission norms – 5 per cent.

The Supreme Court in its interim order on January 7 allowed the resumption of medical counselling for NEET-PG admissions for 2021-2022. The court had also upheld the validity of 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) students and 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Before the NEET-PG exam was held on September 11, the examination schedule was changed twice in January and April. Also Read - Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021 Big Update: Registration for MBBS, BDS Courses Extended, Apply Till This Date

Meanwhile, the MCC has notified five major changes that will be seen in NEET PG counselling. The MCC has mentioned that after second round of AIQ is over, the Committee will not revert to states. Earlier, there were only two rounds of counselling, except for central institutions, and seats reverted to the respective states after round 2 of AIQ was over. Also Read - FACT CHECK: Has NEET-PG 2022 Been Postponed? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Circular

After all the seats are filled during the mop-up round, unfilled NRI, the Muslim minority, and Jain minority seats will be converted to Indian National seats before reverting to the deemed universities. Earlier, these seats were reverted to a stray vacancy for round two.

The reservation policy of AIQ for central institutes and state-contributed seats will include SC 15 per cent, ST 7.5 per cent, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list, 27per cent, EWS: 10per cent, and PWD-horizontal reservation as per NMC norms of 5per cent. Earlier, the OBC and EWS reservation schemes were only for central institute seats.

This time, MCC will also hold counselling rounds for PG DNB seats. The MCC will hold an online stray vacancy round counselling for central universities and institutes, all India quota seats, and DNB seats.