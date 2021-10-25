New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to put the counselling for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduation (NEET-PG) 2021 on hold until it takes a decision on the validity of the Centre’s decision to introduce Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker OBC and EWS reservation in the All India Quota (AIQ). In reply, the Centre assured the SC that the counselling process of NEET-PG will not commence till the top court decides the challenge to 27 per cent reservation for OBC and 10 per cent for EWS category in PG All India Quota seats (MBBS/BDS and MD/MS/MDS) from the current academic session.Also Read - Supreme Court to Allow Journalists Inside Courtrooms in Physical Proceedings

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) was to begin the NEET-PG counselling 2021 from Monday, October 25 onwards. As per the counselling schedule, the registration process was to remain open till October 29 on the official website of MCC — mcc.nic.in. The NEET PG counselling 2021 would include online registration followed by choice filling and locking, seat allotment, seat acceptance, and admission fee payment. Students are to be given a seat based on both merit and choice. The result of the exam was declared on September 29.

For the uninitiated on the issue, the top court on September 17 had agreed to hear a batch of pleas of students against the July 29 notice providing 27 per cent reservation for OBC and 10 per cent for EWS category in 15 per cent UG and 50 per cent PG All India Quota seats (MBBS/BDS and MD/MS/MDS) with effect from the current academic session 2021-22.

On October 21, the top court had asked the Centre whether it would like to revisit the limit of Rs 8 lakh annual income, fixed for determining the EWS category for reservation in NEET admissions for medical courses. The top court had clarified that it is not embarking into the policy domain but is only trying to ascertain whether constitutional principles have adhered or not. “Tell us if you want to revisit the criteria or not. If you want us to discharge our duties, then we are ready to do so. We are formulating questions which you need to answer them,” the apex court had said.