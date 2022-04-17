NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released an important notice regarding who can participate in the Fresh Mop-up round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate(NEET PG 2021 Counselling). As per the released notification, the candidates who joined in Round-2, either through All India Quota or State Quota are not eligible to participate in this and subsequent rounds of AIQ.Also Read - NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022: Apply For Non-Teaching Posts at nitdgp.ac.in; Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

The official notice issued on the NEET PG Counselling website reads, "In this regard, it is mentioned that as per the directions of Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in W.P © No. 174 of 2022 Anjana Chari Vs. MCC & Ors. the candidates joined in Round-2, whether through All India Quota or State Quota will not be eligible to participate in Fresh Mop Up Round and subsequent rounds of AIQ."

The MCC has also released a list of candidates who are not eligible to participate in the ongoing Fresh Mop-Up Round. One can check the notification from the link given below.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Here’s How to Download Notice