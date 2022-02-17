NEET PG Counselling 2021 Latest Update: Putting an end to the long wait of the candidates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Thursday released the provisional result for round-2 of NEET PG counselling 2021 for MD/MS/DIPLOMA/DNB courses. As the results are declared now, the candidates can check the score by visiting the official website — mcc.nic.in.Also Read - NEET PG 2022: Internship Completion Cutoff Date Extended | Check Full Details

“The candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change,” MCC said. Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registration Begins Today; Check Details Here

The MCC also asked the candidates whose category or quota has been changed in the same institution and subject, are required to get an online generated relieving letter and get admitted on the changed category or changed quota seat from the allotted institution. Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Choice Filling Process to End Tomorrow

The MCC said such candidates will have to get fresh online generated admission letters for the changed category or quota seat, otherwise, the allotted seat will be cancelled due to non-admission.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Here’s how to download result

Step 1: Visit the official website — mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Locate the link for ‘PG medical counselling’ and click on it.

Step 3: Under the ‘Current events’ section, click on the link ‘provisional allotment result round 2 PG 2021’

Step 4: A PDF will open in a new window or tab.

The MCC said if there is any discrepancy in the result, the candidates can immediately report to the MCC of DGHS till February 17, 2022 through email at mccresultquery@gmail.com. However, the MCC said after February 17, the committee will declare the provisional result as ‘final result’.

“The candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law,” the official notice read.