NEET-PG Counselling 2021 Latest Update: Concerned over repeated postponement of National Eligibility Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2021, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) on Friday called for a nationwide strike from Saturday (November 27). Issuing a statement, the FORDA said it has requested all resident doctors across the country to withdraw from Out Patient Department (OPD) services from Saturday

"The already overburdened and exhausted Resident Doctors of the nation fighting at the frontline since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic have been waiting patiently till date for some positive outcome of Supreme Court proceedings in the matter of already delayed NEET-PG 2021 counselling. However, there seems to be no respite to their physical and mental distress, with the next court hearing scheduled on 6th January 2022," the FORDA said in a statement.

The FORDA has urged the Central government and the Supreme Court to take note of the grievances of resident doctors and take necessary steps for expediting the NEET-PG counselling 2021 as well as the admission process.

The decision to hold a nationwide strike was taken during a discussion with Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) representatives. “We hereby urge upon the union government and the Supreme Court of India to take note of the grievance of resident doctors and take necessary measures for expediting the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling as well as admission process and to fast-track the court proceedings on an urgent basis,” the FORDA added in the statement.

The FORDA further added in the statement that the association will be forced to escalate protest in case there is no positive response from both Centre and Supreme Court. “The onus of any such unfortunate situation affecting healthcare services will be on the concerned authorities,” it added.

The development comes a day after the Centre told the Supreme Court that it has decided to revisit the criteria of Rs 8 lakh annual income limit for EWS category and a fresh decision will be taken within 4 weeks. However, the Supreme Court has appreciated the Centre for its decision and said it will hear the matter again on January 6.