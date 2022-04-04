NEET PG Counselling 2021 Special Round: Attention Candidates! The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will on Monday announce the Special Round Result of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) Counselling 2021 on its official website. Candidates can check their seat allotment results through the official website —mcc.nic.in.Also Read - DVC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 59 Graduate Engineer Trainee Posts Through GATE Score at dvc.gov.in

NEET PG Counselling 2021 Special Round: Here’s How Candidates Can Check Score

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in

Click on the ‘PG Medical Counselling‘ Section.

Now click on the ‘NEET PG Counselling 2021 Special Round Result’ link.

Enter the login credentials.

Your NEET PG Counselling Special Round Result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and save it for future reference.

Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the result for future use. Medical Aspirants can report for admission to the college from April 04 to April 06, 2022. For more details, check the counselling schedule shared below.