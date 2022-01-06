NEET PG Counselling 2021 Latest Updates: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved the order on a plea related to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota. During the hearing, the apex court said the counselling has to begin in national interest. It must be noted that the matter is being heard by a special bench of justices- Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna.Also Read - Are At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits Really Effective?

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had heard the arguments made by Senior Advocates Arvind Datar and Shyam Divan.

Appearing for the pleas, senior advocate Shyam Divan said the new system of reservation should come into force from next year. However, he referred to the July 29 notification for implementing EWS and OBC quota and said it is like "changing the rules of the game midway" as the reservation policy was introduced after the exams were notified.