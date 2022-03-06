NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) Counselling Mop-Up round tomorrow, March 7. Registered candidates can now start with the choice filling process through the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in. Also Read - AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2022: Apply For Professor, Other Posts at aiimspatna.edu.in Before This Date

As per the official NEET PG Counselling 2021 Schedule, candidates can register, pay the fee, and lock in their choices by March 7, 2022. Students can fill and lock their choices up till 11:55 pm of March 7, 2022. The seat allotment result for Mop-up Round will be declared on March 12, 2022. Candidates can report at allotted institutions from March 13 to March 18, 2022.

Note, there will be a Stray Vacancy Round once the mop-up round counselling process is completed. However, no fresh registrations will be allowed for it. No fresh choice filling will be conducted for online Stray Vacancy Round.

The official statement issued by the Committee reads, “The Choices exercised by candidates in Mop Up Round will be considered for allotment of seats for Stray Vacancy Round. Allotment of seats ‘Online’ by running software. Eligible candidates who are not holding any seat can only participate in Online Stray Vacancy Round.”

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Here’s How to Register For Mop-up Round

Visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in

Click on the PG Medical Counselling section available on the homepage.

section available on the homepage. Now click on the Online Registration option.

Enter the required credentials such as NEET PG Counselling Roll number and other credentials to log in.

and other credentials to log in. Candidates should fill the choice of subjects and the institution that they prefer

Click on submit option.

Save, Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Candidates can check the NEET PG Counselling 2021 Schedule