NEET PG Counselling 2021: The second round of registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) counselling is scheduled to begin from February 3, 2022. Candidates can register upto 12:00 PM on February 7. Note, the fee payment window will be available till 3:00 PM. The online application form will be available on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in.

According to the NEET PG counselling schedule, the choice filling facility will be available from February 4 to February 7 (11:55 PM). The choice locking facility will be available from 4:00 PM to 11:55 PM on February 7. The seat allotment result for Round 2 will be declared on February 12. Selected candidates can report for admission from February 13 to 19.

Candidates can check the NEET PG Counselling 2021 Schedule from the link given below.