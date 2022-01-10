NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG Counselling 2021 schedule on its official website, mcc.nic.in. The PG Round 1 counselling process will begin from January 12 and will end on January 17, 2022.Also Read - DSE Assam Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 556 Posts; Apply Online at madhyamik.assam.gov.in

Earlier Union Education Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet said, "The NEET-PG counselling is being started by Medical Counselling Committee from January 12, 2022, following the Supreme Court order as assured by the Union Health Ministry to the resident doctors." Through this PG counselling process, candidates will be able to take admissions in MD, MS, Diploma, PG DNB courses.

Event Date Round 1 Registration/Payment for Online Counselling January 12, 2022 to January 17, 2022 up to 12:00 NOON ( as per Server Time) Payment facility will be available up to 03:00 PM of January 17, 2022 as per Server Time Choice Filling/ Locking January 13 to January 17, 2022 (up to 11:55 PM) as per Server Time Choice Locking from 03:00 PM of 17.01.2022 to 11:55 PM of 17.01.2022 as per Server Time Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes January 18, 2022 to January 19, 2022 Processing of Seat Allotment January 20, 2022 to January 21, 2022 Round 1 – Result January 22, 2022 Reporting January 23, 2022 to January 28, 2022 Round 2 Registration/Payment for Online Counselling February 3, 2022 to February 7, 2022 upto12:00 NOON as per Server Time * Payment facility will be available up to 11:55 PM of February 7, 2022 as per Server Time Choice Filling/ Locking February 4, 2022 to February 7, 2022 (till 11:55 PM) as per Server Time Choice Locking from 03:00 PM to 11:55 PM of February 7, 2022, as per Server Time Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes February 8, 2022 to February 9, 2022 Processing of Seat Allotment February 10, 2022 to February 11, 2022 Round 2 Result February 12, 2022 Reporting February 13, 2022 to February 19, 2022

Note, the Round-I result will release on January 22, 2022. It must be noted that the MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG. Candidates can also check the NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2021 date sheet from the official website of Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in.

