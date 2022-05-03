NEET PG Counselling 2021: The final result of seat allotment for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021 stray vacancy round has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates who registered for NEET PG counselling 2021 stray vacancy round for admission to Medical MD/ MS/ Diploma/ DNB can check their final status on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Result Declared| Here's How to Check at mcc.nic.in

The MCC also informed candidates that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change, and the medical aspirants who secured an allotment in the NEET PG counselling stray vacancy round, have been asked to report to the respective institutes by May 7 (up to 5 pm). Also Read - NEET SS Counselling 2021: Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result Declared| What's Next

Check NEET PG Counselling 2021 Official Notice Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2022: Provisional Results For Special Stray Vacancy Round Declared. Here’s How to Check on mcc.nic.in

How To Check NEET PG Counselling 2021 Stray Vacancy Round Result

Visit the official website– mcc.nic.in.

Click on the “PG Medical Counselling” tab.

Click on “Final Result Stray Vacancy Round PG 2021”.

A PDF file will appear with the list of shortlisted candidates

Download the PDF

Take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link To Download NEET PG Counselling 2021 Stray Vacancy Round Result

MCC also advised the candidates to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of the final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.