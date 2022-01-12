NEET PG Counselling 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate counselling is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. NEET PG counselling registration for first round which will commence on January 12, will be concluded on January 17, 2022. Post-registration, the registered candidates will have to select and confirm the colleges. Candidates can apply for the Round 1 registration process through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021 Begins Today: List of Key Changes Candidates Must Know This Time

The Supreme Court in its interim order on January 7 allowed the resumption of medical counselling for NEET-PG admissions for 2021-2022. The court had also upheld the validity of 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) students and 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Before the NEET-PG exam was held on September 11, the examination schedule was changed twice in January and April.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Important dates

The seat allotment process will end on January 21, 2022

process will end on January 21, 2022 Candidates will be able to check round 1 seat allotment result on January 22, 2022

result on January 22, 2022 The registration process for second round seat allotment will begin on February 3, 2022

for second round seat allotment will begin on February 3, 2022 Registration for second round of allotment will end on February 7, 2022

will end on February 7, 2022 The round 3 registration will be conducted between February 24 and February 28, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Documents required while filling form

NEET 2021 admit card

Copy of online application form

NEET marks sheet

Nationality certificate

Class 12 marks sheet

Class 10 certificate for age proof

Aadhar Card and one other ID proof

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Steps to register

Candidates will have to go to mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, they should click on the PG or UG counselling tab

Candidates will be redirected to another window where the registration link will be displayed, candidates should click on it

Candidates will then have to feed in the required information and log in

Post logging in, the application form will be displayed on screen. Candidates should fill the form and upload documents, pay the registration fee, and click on submit

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Reservation Policy

Scheduled Caste (SC) – 15 per cent

Scheduled Tribe (ST) – 7.5 per cent

Other Backward Classes (OBC) (Non-Creamy Layer) (as per the Central OBC list) – 27 per cent

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) (as per Central Government norms) – 10 per cent

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) (Horizontal Reservation as per National Medical Commission norms – 5 per cent.

NEET 2021 PG Counselling: Check changes highlighted by MCC

MCC has notified five major changes that will be seen in NEET PG counselling.