NEET PG Counselling 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate counselling is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. NEET PG counselling registration for first round which will commence on January 12, will be concluded on January 17, 2022. Post-registration, the registered candidates will have to select and confirm the colleges. Candidates can apply for the Round 1 registration process through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.
The Supreme Court in its interim order on January 7 allowed the resumption of medical counselling for NEET-PG admissions for 2021-2022. The court had also upheld the validity of 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) students and 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Before the NEET-PG exam was held on September 11, the examination schedule was changed twice in January and April.
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Important dates
- The seat allotment process will end on January 21, 2022
- Candidates will be able to check round 1 seat allotment result on January 22, 2022
- The registration process for second round seat allotment will begin on February 3, 2022
- Registration for second round of allotment will end on February 7, 2022
- The round 3 registration will be conducted between February 24 and February 28, 2022
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Documents required while filling form
- NEET 2021 admit card
- Copy of online application form
- NEET marks sheet
- Nationality certificate
- Class 12 marks sheet
- Class 10 certificate for age proof
- Aadhar Card and one other ID proof
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Steps to register
- Candidates will have to go to mcc.nic.in.
- On the homepage, they should click on the PG or UG counselling tab
- Candidates will be redirected to another window where the registration link will be displayed, candidates should click on it
- Candidates will then have to feed in the required information and log in
- Post logging in, the application form will be displayed on screen. Candidates should fill the form and upload documents, pay the registration fee, and click on submit
- Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form.
NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Reservation Policy
- Scheduled Caste (SC) – 15 per cent
- Scheduled Tribe (ST) – 7.5 per cent
- Other Backward Classes (OBC) (Non-Creamy Layer) (as per the Central OBC list) – 27 per cent
- Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) (as per Central Government norms) – 10 per cent
- Persons with Disabilities (PwD) (Horizontal Reservation as per National Medical Commission norms – 5 per cent.
NEET 2021 PG Counselling: Check changes highlighted by MCC
MCC has notified five major changes that will be seen in NEET PG counselling.
- The MCC has mentioned that after round 2 of AIQ is over, the Committee will not revert to states. Earlier, there were only two rounds of counselling, except for central institutions, and seats reverted to the respective states after round 2 of AIQ was over.After all the seats are filled during the mop-up round, unfilled NRI, the Muslim minority, and Jain
- minority seats will be converted to Indian National seats before reverting to the deemed universities. Earlier, these seats were reverted to a stray vacancy for round two.
- The reservation policy of AIQ for central institutes and state-contributed seats will include SC 15%, ST 7.5%, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list, 27%, EWS: 10%, and PWD-horizontal reservation as per NMC norms of 5%. Earlier, the OBC and EWS reservation schemes were only for central institute seats.
- This time, MCC will also hold counselling rounds for PG DNB seats.
- The MCC will hold an online stray vacancy round counselling for central universities and institutes, all India quota seats, and DNB seats.