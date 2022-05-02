NEET PG Counselling 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021 counselling online stray vacancy result has been declared today, May 2, 2022. Candidates can download their results through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The Medical Counselling Committee in an official notice said, ” The MCC further informed candidates that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change.”Also Read - TANCET 2022 Admit Card Released: Direct Link, Steps to Download Here

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and the direct link to download the result. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 67 Posts Before May 12| Check Eligibility, Application Fee Here

NEET PG 2021 Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Result: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in.

Now visit the ‘PG Medical Counselling ’ section.

’ section. Click on the link that reads, “ Provisional Result Special Stray Vacancy Round PG 2021 ” link.

” link. If required, enter the required credentials such as roll number and date of birth and click on the login option.

The NEET-PG stray vacancy round result.

Save, Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of the final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website. Also Read - UGC NET 2021-22: NTA Begins Application Process on ugcnet.nta.nic.in| Check Application Fee, Direct Link to Apply