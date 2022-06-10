New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Friday dismissed a plea seeking a Special Stray Vacancy Round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling. The plea sought to allow candidates to participate in another round NEET PG Counselling 2021 for vacant seats available after the conduct of a stray vacant round of AIQ. The petition was filed by a group of doctors who appeared in NEET-PG 2021 and participated in rounds 1 and 2 of All India Quota (AIQ) Counselling and State Quota Counselling which was followed by All India Mop-Up and State Mop-Up Rounds.Also Read - NEET-PG 2021: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea For Special Stray Round Of Counselling to Fill 1,456 Vacant Seats

A Bench comprising Justices MR Shah and Aniruddha Bose heard the matter, gave its verdict and dismissed the plea. The bench observed: "When a conscious decision has been taken by the Union of India and Medical Council of India for not conducting any special stray rounds of counselling, it cannot be considered arbitrary."

"Quality of medical education cannot be compromised which affects public health. Petitioners are not entitled to relief. Granting the relief now may affect medical Education and health," it added.

The apex court observed that there must be a limit to the entire process and if the seats remain vacant even after multiple rounds of counselling, then students cannot claim rights after 1.5 years. “There cannot be any compromise with education. On that we’re very sure. Suppose you’re hungry for 6 months, can you eat everything in 1 day? NO. Education is like that. Its a 3 year course,” added the verdict.

Meanwhile, in other news, NEET PG 2022 results have been declared by National Board of Examinations (NBE) and the score cards are also out. The schedule for NEET PG 2022 Counselling is also expected to be released soon.