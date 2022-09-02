NEET PG 2022 counselling: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG 2022 counselling has been delayed and rescheduled The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), in a letter to Health Ministry, urged the government to not further delay the NEET PG 2022 counselling or else they “will be forced to protest”. The first round of registration for the NEET-PG 2022 counselling which was scheduled to begin from September 1 (Thursday) was postponed by Medical Counseling Committee(MCC) to complete the process of adding seats.Also Read - Another Tamil Nadu Student Kills Self Over Fear of Failing NEET

NEET PG 2022 counselling: Resident Doctors urge health ministry to not delay further

The resident doctors condemned the delay in NEET PG counselling and said it was “disheartening” to witness such “laid back attitude from a national government body (NMC)”. “The reason sated for the delay is more aggrieving, it states that the NMC is in the process of issuing LoPs for the current academic year. It is very distasteful and disheartening knowing about such laid back attitude from a national government body (NMC). We fail to understand the reason for such procedural delays and we stand highly disappointed with this unceremonious attitude leading to distress among aspirants and junior doctors,” FORDA said in its letter to Health Ministry.

“It is also mentioned that the academic session is already delayed by almost 4-5 months, delaying it further is highly unfavourable not only for medical graduates but also for the health system of the nation,” it said.

“We would hereby request you to kindly take a note of plight of young docts and take necessary measures for expediting the NEET PG 2022 counselling process. In case there happens any further delay in counselling process, then we will be forced to protest against such disrespect and dishonour towards medical education,” FORDA said in its letter.

FORDA’s letter to Health Ministry – See tweet

NEET PG 2022 counselling – What candidates should know

The NEET PG counselling 2022 registration dates have not been announced now and it will soon be issued on the official website. Once released, Interested candidates can check the NEET PG revised schedule by visiting the official website of the Committee at mcc.nic.in.