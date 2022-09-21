NEET PG Counselling 2022 Latest News: The NEET PG Counselling 2022 was earlier postponed from September 1 to September 19. However, sources close to the development told India Today that the NEET PG counseling 2022 is now expected to begin on September 25 for the All India Quota (AIQ) admissions with a larger number of seats.Also Read - 'An Order Without Menu Card': NEET Aspirants Disappointed as Counselling Begins Without Seat Matrix. Deets Here

However, the competent authorities have not yet disclosed the new date or made any official announcement on the matter. This delay in the NEET PG Counselling process will ceverely affect the future prospects of the aspirants. Also Read - CUET PG Result 2022 Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in; Here's A List of Top Colleges Accepting CUET PG Scores

In general, the NEET PG counselling process starts in March but several factors caused a delay this year that primarily includes Covid pandemic and last year’s delayed application. Also Read - DUET PG Entrance Test Likely In Second Week Of October. Details Inside

Speaking to the news daily, Gaurav Tyagi, medical counselor and founder of Career Xpert, said the academic session will begin late as the NEET counseling is being delayed. He also added that the next batch for 2023 will have less time with even more delay in the process of counseling.

He also stated that when the three-year curriculum will be disturbed, and the students will panic.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Choice Filling For Round 1 Begins

The candidates who have appeared for the NEET PG exam 2022 can now make their preferred choices for round 1. For this purpose, the Medical Counselling Committee has started with the choice of filling round 1 on the official website. The candidates who have passed the NEET PG with good scores are eligible to go ahead with the choice filling and counselling round.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Here’s How to Apply