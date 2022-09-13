NEET PG Counselling 2022 Latest News: The round 1 registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 will open on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the round 1 counselling by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in. According to the official schedule, the payment facility will be available till September 23 up to 8:00 PM. Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices up to September 25.Also Read - IOCL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 56 Posts at plapps.indianoil.in Across India. Read Details Here

The verification of candidates will be done by respective Universities/Institutes from September 23 to 24, 2022. The seat allotment process will be conducted till September 27, and the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on September 28.

Following the round 1 result, the registration process for the round 2 seat allotment will be conducted from October 10. The NEET PG counselling will be held for two rounds with a mop-up round and a stray vacancy round for AIQ, Central University seats and AFMS, DNB PG seats.

How To Register For NEET PG Counselling 2022?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on the ‘PG Medical Counselling’ section.

The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Enter the required information and register on the portal.

Now login and fill up the application form.

Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.

Take a printout of the application form.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Check Details Here