NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Final List Of Candidates Released. Check Details on mcc.nic.in
NEET PG Counselling 2022: The list is out for the candidates who joined the MD, MS and DNB programmes. The candidates can check the final list on the official website-- mcc.nic.in.
NEET PG Counselling 2022 Latest Update: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Friday released the final list of candidates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 mop-up round on the official website. The list is out for the candidates who joined the MD, MS and DNB programmes. The candidates can check the final list on the official website– mcc.nic.in.
