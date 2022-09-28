NEET PG Counselling 2022 Big Update: Here comes a big update for students who have appeared for NEET PG Counselling. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has withdrawn the provisional result for round 1 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022, which was declared on Tuesday, September 27, on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The Medical Counselling Committee has also released a notification for the same.Also Read - TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 833 Posts at tspsc.gov.in. Check Salary, Eligibility Here

"All candidates participating in NEET PG Counselling 2022 are hereby informed that the Provisional Result for Round-1 of PG Counselling which was uploaded yesterday i.e 27.09.2022 is being withdrawn since some PG DNB institutes did not complete their address profile on portal due to which their seats were not visible when 'State Filter' was applied by the candidates during Choice filling, even though their seats were included in the seat matrix of Round-1 and were available for Choice Filling," MCC in an official notification said.

The competent authority has decided to open the choice filling process again. MCC has released a revised schedule. According to the NEET PG Counselling revised schedule, the choice filling for round 1 of PG Counselling will begin from 05:00 PM of September 28 to September 30, 2022. The seat allotment process will be conducted on September 30. The round 1 seat allotment provisional result will be declared on September 30, 2022. Candidates can report to allotted colleges between October 01 and October 07, 2022.

Check NEET PG Counselling Revised Schedule Here For Round 1

Round 1 Counselling and Important Dates Choice Filling for Round-1 of PG

Counselling 2022 After 05:00 P.M of 28.09.2022

upto 08:00 A.M of 30.09.2022 Choice Locking starts from 03:00 P.M of 29.09.2022 Seat Processing of Round-1 30.09.2022 Declaration of Provisional Result 30.09.2022 Declaration of Final Result 30.09.2022 Reporting for Round-1 01.10.2022 upto 05:00 P.M of

07.10.2022

The candidates are advised to keep in touch with the MCC website for the latest updates and make travel arrangements only after the declaration of ‘Final Result’.