NEET-PG Counselling Process: Frustrated with a delay in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling process, medical aspirants took to Twitter on Wednesday and claimed that the seat matrix is not visible on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Through the seat matrix, students keep track of the number of seats across medical colleges.Also Read - NEET UG Counseling 2022: From Tentative Dates to Documents Required; All You Need to Know

Students also began a meme fest on social media platforms. “The seat matrix released by MCC for NEET PG 2022 counselling is not at all “UPDATED”. What will happen to the seats which are recognised but are not available for counselling? Is it some kind of a Joke or it’s an attempt to give Advantage to someone?” one of the students wrote on Twitter. Another aspirant claimed it is like an “order without menu card.”

This seat matrix is sheer mockery of UR/OPEN candidates! Just citing some examples- 1. No derma at Seth Gs for Ur

2. Out of 12 ortho seats at Seth Gs, only 4 are Ur. And Reserved candidates can avail OPEN seats as well. Very disappointed.#NEETPG2022#seatmatrix — Samujjwal Bhattacharjee (@DrSamBhatt_) September 20, 2022

The seat matrix released by MCC for #NEETPG2022 counciling is not at all “UPDATED”.

What will happen to the seats which are recognised but are not available for counciling?

Is it some kind of a Joke or its an attempt to give Advantage to someone?#neetpg2022counselling#NEETPG — The Indian Doctor ⚕️ (@_IndianDoctor) September 20, 2022

“Even the dots after the available soon are bothering me now!! Is there anyone else feeling the same or is it just me!? There is a limit to delay things”, said an NEET candidate.

NEET-PG Counselling Delayed: Take a look at some of the tweets here:-

Even the dots after the available soon are bothering me now!! Is there anyone else feeling the same or is it just me!? There is a limit to delay things 😤#nmc #neetpgcounselling #neetpg2022counselling pic.twitter.com/EQtVK4dS2h — Divyanka (@frosting_life) September 20, 2022

Students who have qualified in the NEET-PG 2022 exam will be able to fill their choices with respect to courses and colleges during the counselling process for admission to All India Quota seats, state medical and dental colleges, and central and deemed universities. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health is conducting the counselling in online mode.