NEET-PG Counselling Process: Frustrated with a delay in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling process, medical aspirants took to Twitter on Wednesday and claimed that the seat matrix is not visible on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Through the seat matrix, students keep track of the number of seats across medical colleges.
Students also began a meme fest on social media platforms. “The seat matrix released by MCC for NEET PG 2022 counselling is not at all “UPDATED”. What will happen to the seats which are recognised but are not available for counselling? Is it some kind of a Joke or it’s an attempt to give Advantage to someone?” one of the students wrote on Twitter. Another aspirant claimed it is like an “order without menu card.”
“Even the dots after the available soon are bothering me now!! Is there anyone else feeling the same or is it just me!? There is a limit to delay things”, said an NEET candidate.
NEET-PG Counselling Delayed: Take a look at some of the tweets here:-
Students who have qualified in the NEET-PG 2022 exam will be able to fill their choices with respect to courses and colleges during the counselling process for admission to All India Quota seats, state medical and dental colleges, and central and deemed universities. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health is conducting the counselling in online mode.