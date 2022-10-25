NEET PG Counselling 2022 Latest Update: The candidates who are waiting for the NEET PG Counselling 2022 round 2, here comes a big update for them. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Tuesday extended the deadline to report for round 2 of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 upto 5pm, October 28, 2022. As per the earlier schedule, the NEET PG 2022 counselling round 2 reporting was supposed to end tomorrow October 26. The decision was taken after MCC received representations from students to extend the deadline due to holidays.Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2022: Provisional Result For Round 1 Declared, Check Score on Mcc.nic.in

“However, requests and representations are being received by MCC from students and participating colleges for extension of time of reporting due to holidays during the reporting module on account of festivals. Hence, to facilitate students and institutes the competent authority has decided to extend the reporting for round-2 of PG Counselling 2022 upto 5:00 PM of 28.10.2022,” the MCC said in a notification. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 State Counselling to Begin Today at mcc.nic.in. Check Schedule, Documents Required Here

Earlier, the MCC had announced the final seat allotment result of second round of NEET PG counselling on October 19, 2022. Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result on Oct 19; Know How to Check at mcc.nic.in

The candidates must note that the NEET PG Counselling 2022 final results for MD, MS, MDS, PG courses were released a day after the provisional result was announced by the MCC. The candidates were also asked to inform MCC in case of any discrepancy in the provisional NEET PG counselling result by October 18, 7 PM.

As per the official schedule, the registration for third round of counselling is scheduled to start from October 31 and then they will be able to register till November 4, 2022. After this, the provisional result will be declared on November 7 and final result will be announced on November 9.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: List of required documents