NEET PG Counselling 2022: SC Asks States, UTs to Conclude 2nd Round Counselling By Nov 16

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Latest News: The order from the top court came after multiple delays were reported in the NEET PG counseling rounds.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Latest Update

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Supreme Court on Friday directed all states and union territories to complete the second round for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post Graduate NEET PG counselling 2022 by 6 PM on November 16, 2022. The order from the top court came after multiple delays were reported in the NEET PG counseling rounds.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima were hearing the petition which stated that mop-up counseling rounds are already in progress while the second round of counseling is still not complete in several states.

Earlier, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) had issued an advisory about the eligibility of candidates to participate in the NEET PG mop-up round after the completion of 2nd round of state counselling.

The notification read, “The candidates holding a seat in round-2 of state counselling are advised to not take part in the mop-up round of AIQ counselling and the the participating state authorities are advised that the candidates who have been allotted and joined a seat in round 2 of the state counselling may not be allowed to resign. It is also informed that the Mop-Up round is only for those candidates who have not joined/holding any seat during the previous rounds of counselling.”

As per the notice on October 12, 2022, the candidates who have joined till round 2 of AIQ or State Quota were not eligible to participate in the further rounds from academic year 2022-23.

“The petition argued that the candidate of the states where 2nd round of counselling is over is put at a disadvantage in this regard and that the respondents have deliberately and contumaciously disobeyed and have not complied with the order of the Apex Court dated 31.03.2022 and hence is in contempt of the Court” said a report from Live Law.