NEET PG 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a revised counselling schedule for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test -Postgraduate (NEET-PG) today, September 07, 2022. The first round of registration for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling is scheduled to begin from September 15. The candidates can apply for the round 1 counselling by visiting the official website of the MCC at mcc.nic.in till September 23. As per the official schedule, the payment facility will be available till September 23(08:00 PM).

Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices up to September 25. Interested can check the NEET PG revised schedule by visiting the MCC's website. The round 1 seat allotment results will be released on September 28. Selected candidates can report for admission from September 29 to October 04, 2022.

The NEET PG counselling will be held for two rounds with a mop-up round and a stray vacancy round for AIQ, Central University seats, and AFMS, DNB PG seats. Candidates can check the schedule below.

NEET PG Revised Counselling Schedule: Check Round 01 Registration Dates

Events Dates Round 1 Counselling and Important Dates NEET PG 2022 round 1 counselling registration and fee payment September 15 to 23, 2022 Choice filling/locking September 20 to 25, 2022 Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes September 23 to 24, 2022 Processing of seat allotment September 26-27, 2022 NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result September 28, 2022 Reporting/ Joining September 29 to October 4, 2022 NEET PG Revised Counselling Schedule: Check Round 2 Registration Dates