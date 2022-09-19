NEET PG Counselling 2022 Latest Update: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to begin the choice filling process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling tomorrow, September 20, 2022. The candidates who want to apply for the round 1 counselling can apply on the official website of the MCC at mcc.nic.in. The round 1 registration process for the NEET PG counselling will be closed on September 23.Also Read - BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Re-Exam 2022 Admit Card Tomorrow at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Exam on Sept 30

Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices up to September 25. As per the official schedule, the payment facility will be available till September 23 up to 8:00 PM. The round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on September 28.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration Schedule

NEET PG 2022 round 1 counselling registration and fee payment September 15 to 23, 2022 Choice filling/locking September 20 to 25, 2022 Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes September 23 to 24, 2022 Processing of seat allotment September 26-27, 2022 NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result September 28, 2022 Reporting/ Joining September 29 to October 4, 2022

How to Register For NEET PG Counselling 2022?

Go to the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee ( MCC ) at mcc.nic.in.

) at On the homepage, click on the “PG Medical Counselling” section.

Now click on the “New Online Registration For Round 1.”

The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it

Enter the required information and register yourself on the portal.

Now login and fill up the application form.

Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form.

The candidates can apply for the NEET PG counselling on the official website at mcc.nic.in. Following the round 1 result, the registration process for the round 2 seat allotment will be conducted from October 10. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of MCC.