How to Check NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022:
- Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.
- Click on the “PG Medical Counselling” section.
- Now look for the link that reads, “FINAL RESULT FOR ROUND-1 MD MS PG 2022.”
- A new PDF Document will appear on the screen.
- The NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.
- Download and take a printout of it for further reference.
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Check List of Documents required for Admissions
Students shortlisted in the round 1 NEET PG seat allotment will have to report for admission at the medical colleges. Here is a list of documents you must have/ carry during the admission process. Also Read - TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 833 Posts at tspsc.gov.in. Check Salary, Eligibility Here
- NEET PG 2022 Admit Card.
- NEET PG 2022 Result rank letter.
- Class 10th Marksheet as proof of birth
- MBBS Marksheet
- MBBS Degree Certificate
- Internship Completion Certificate
- Permanent or provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/ SMC
- Photo ID proof such as Aadhar Card.
- NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Allotment letter
- Date of birth validating certificate
All You Need to Know About NEET PG Counselling Schedule
The MCC NEET PG 2022 counselling is being conducted in four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round. Following the round 1 result, the registration process for the round 2 seat allotment will be conducted soon. For details on the NEET PG Counselling process, please visit the website at mcc.nic.in. Also Read - Chandigarh ASI Police, LIC, UCO, UPSC Recruitment 2022: List of Top Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week