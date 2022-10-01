NEET PG Counselling 2022 Latest News: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the round 1 seat allotment result of NEET PG counselling today, October 01, 2022. The candidates who have participated in the counselling process can download the result by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. As per the earlier notification, the reporting will start from today at 12:00 noon. “Allotment Letter will be available for download from 11:00 AM of 01.10.2022 and Reporting will start from 12 noon of 01.10.2022,” a statement on the MCC website said.Also Read - KMRL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Register For 35 Posts at boat-srp.com. Check Stipend Here

How to Check NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022:

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the “PG Medical Counselling” section.

Now look for the link that reads, “FINAL RESULT FOR ROUND-1 MD MS PG 2022.”

A new PDF Document will appear on the screen.

The NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for further reference.

Direct Link: Download NEET PG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Check List of Documents required for Admissions

Students shortlisted in the round 1 NEET PG seat allotment will have to report for admission at the medical colleges. Here is a list of documents you must have/ carry during the admission process.

NEET PG 2022 Admit Card.

NEET PG 2022 Result rank letter.

Class 10th Marksheet as proof of birth

MBBS Marksheet

MBBS Degree Certificate

Internship Completion Certificate

Permanent or provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/ SMC

Photo ID proof such as Aadhar Card.

NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Allotment letter

Date of birth validating certificate

All You Need to Know About NEET PG Counselling Schedule

The MCC NEET PG 2022 counselling is being conducted in four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round. Following the round 1 result, the registration process for the round 2 seat allotment will be conducted soon. For details on the NEET PG Counselling process, please visit the website at mcc.nic.in.